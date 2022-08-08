BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old Frederick man has been found guilty by a jury of using a firearm to commit a deadly crime, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney Office.Darin Tyler Robey faces up to 65 years in prison for shooting 21-year-old Jaion Antonio Penamon at a Burger King in the 100 block of Routzahn Way in Frederick on the evening of Dec. 26, 2021, authorities said.A jury found Robey guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a regulated firearm while under the age of 21.Robey was 20 years...

