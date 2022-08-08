ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking garage

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend after stabbing in Rockville apartment

A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Make Several Firearms Arrests

Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police say a series of pro-active patrol stops have resulted in arrests for firearms offenses, including possession of a “ghost gun.”. On Sunday, July 31st, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a possible suspended license. During the stop, the officer detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A search was conducted. Authorities say Nieara Marquise Johnson was found to be carrying and concealing a Glock 19 handgun,. and was also charged with driving on a suspended license.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jury finds Frederick man guilty of fatal fast food restaurant shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old Frederick man has been found guilty by a jury of using a firearm to commit a deadly crime, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney Office.Darin Tyler Robey faces up to 65 years in prison for shooting 21-year-old Jaion Antonio Penamon at a Burger King in the 100 block of Routzahn Way in Frederick on the evening of Dec. 26, 2021, authorities said.A jury found Robey guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a regulated firearm while under the age of 21.Robey was 20 years...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Rollover Collision on Randolph Rd Late Saturday Afternoon

Just after 4pm on on Saturday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were called to the scene of a collision with roll over on Randolph Rd. at Bergman Rd., west of New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville. Several adults being evaluated with non life threatening injuries, according to Battalion Chief Steve Mann.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Accused cocaine dealer arrested in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputes arrested a man on 12 drug charges, including some related to the selling of cocaine. The sheriff’s office said the Frederick City Police Department helped it in the arrest of Marcus McRae, 22, of Frederick. Deputies said after an undercover investigation […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
GW Hatchet

Pedestrian struck and killed by driver on Virginia Avenue identified

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver on the 2100 block of Virginia Ave. earlier this month. Timothy Fingarson, a 66-year-old from Charles Town, West Virginia, was crossing Virginia Avenue from E Street near the south end of the Foggy Bottom Campus at about 4:10 p.m. Aug. 3 when an unidentified driver hit him, the Washington Post reported Thursday. MPD reported that Fingarson walked outside the crosswalk when the driver struck him, and Fingarson later died in hospital care.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
FOX 43

Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman dies in York County crash

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Alert Launched For Missing Baltimore County Teen

Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County, authorities say. Makiyah Greene, 15, was announced as missing from the Woodlawn area around 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police. Greene is described as 5 foot 7, weighing 120 pounds. Her hair is reportedly...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Closing Arguments Expected On Friday In Robey Trial

The Frederick Man is charged with 1st-degree murder. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Closing arguments are expected on Friday in the trial of Darin Robey. The 21-year-old Frederick man is charged with 1st-degree murder and other offenses for the shooting death of Jaion Antonio Penamon, 20, on December 26th, 20-21. It took place inside the Burger King Restaurant on Routzhan’s Way.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
LAUREL, MD
WJLA

'Targeted shooting': 52-year-old woman shot, killed in SE DC; suspect found dead: MPD

WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman died after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast at approximately 8:15 a.m. That's where they found 52-year-old Leslie Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., dead from gunshot wounds.

