WJLA
Maryland man found guilty in Dec. 2021 fatal shooting inside Frederick Burger King
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Frederick County Circuit Court jury found a 21-year-old Maryland man guilty of second-degree murder and other related charges Friday in the December 2021 fatal shooting inside a Burger King. According to Frederick Police, Darin Tyler Robey got into an altercation with woman inside the...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
bethesdamagazine.com
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend after stabbing in Rockville apartment
A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Make Several Firearms Arrests
Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police say a series of pro-active patrol stops have resulted in arrests for firearms offenses, including possession of a “ghost gun.”. On Sunday, July 31st, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a possible suspended license. During the stop, the officer detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A search was conducted. Authorities say Nieara Marquise Johnson was found to be carrying and concealing a Glock 19 handgun,. and was also charged with driving on a suspended license.
WUSA
22-year-old cocaine dealer charged after month-long undercover operation in Frederick Co.
FREDERICK, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2022 about a dangerous drug in the D.C. region. A Frederick, Maryland, man is facing 12 drug-related charges after a month-long undercover narcotics investigation in Frederick County. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 22-year-old Marcus...
Jury finds Frederick man guilty of fatal fast food restaurant shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old Frederick man has been found guilty by a jury of using a firearm to commit a deadly crime, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney Office.Darin Tyler Robey faces up to 65 years in prison for shooting 21-year-old Jaion Antonio Penamon at a Burger King in the 100 block of Routzahn Way in Frederick on the evening of Dec. 26, 2021, authorities said.A jury found Robey guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a regulated firearm while under the age of 21.Robey was 20 years...
Wanted Shooting Suspect Apprehended On Maryland Rooftop After Crashing Into Officer: Police
A wanted Maryland teen took local, state, and federal investigators on a wild chase that ended with him crashing into an off-duty police officer before being apprehended on a nearby rooftop, authorities announced. Aiyontae Michael Moye, 18, whose last known address was in Baltimore City, was located and arrested on...
WJLA
MARYLAND'S MOST WANTED | Convicted felon wanted in Baltimore workplace stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A workplace argument in Canton’s industrial district ends in a stabbing, and now the US Marshals Service has joined the search for the suspect. Ricardo Cure Jr., 36, of Baltimore County, is accused of cutting his co-worker with a knife during an argument back in April 2022.
mocoshow.com
Rollover Collision on Randolph Rd Late Saturday Afternoon
Just after 4pm on on Saturday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were called to the scene of a collision with roll over on Randolph Rd. at Bergman Rd., west of New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville. Several adults being evaluated with non life threatening injuries, according to Battalion Chief Steve Mann.
Accused cocaine dealer arrested in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputes arrested a man on 12 drug charges, including some related to the selling of cocaine. The sheriff’s office said the Frederick City Police Department helped it in the arrest of Marcus McRae, 22, of Frederick. Deputies said after an undercover investigation […]
GW Hatchet
Pedestrian struck and killed by driver on Virginia Avenue identified
The Metropolitan Police Department identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver on the 2100 block of Virginia Ave. earlier this month. Timothy Fingarson, a 66-year-old from Charles Town, West Virginia, was crossing Virginia Avenue from E Street near the south end of the Foggy Bottom Campus at about 4:10 p.m. Aug. 3 when an unidentified driver hit him, the Washington Post reported Thursday. MPD reported that Fingarson walked outside the crosswalk when the driver struck him, and Fingarson later died in hospital care.
Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
WGAL
Woman dies in York County crash
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
Alert Launched For Missing Baltimore County Teen
Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County, authorities say. Makiyah Greene, 15, was announced as missing from the Woodlawn area around 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police. Greene is described as 5 foot 7, weighing 120 pounds. Her hair is reportedly...
Alert Issued For Missing Montgomery County Mother, 2-Year-Old Son
Law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother in Maryland, who has not been seen for days after leaving a social gathering with her 2-year-old son days ago. An alert was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cold Case Unit regarding Delmy...
wfmd.com
Closing Arguments Expected On Friday In Robey Trial
The Frederick Man is charged with 1st-degree murder. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Closing arguments are expected on Friday in the trial of Darin Robey. The 21-year-old Frederick man is charged with 1st-degree murder and other offenses for the shooting death of Jaion Antonio Penamon, 20, on December 26th, 20-21. It took place inside the Burger King Restaurant on Routzhan’s Way.
DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
Police Say Thieves Targeting the Elderly and Minorities in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a series of...
Man arrested for malicious wounding after fight in McDonald’s parking lot in Manassas
The man told police he was in the McDonald's when he saw an acquaintance, identified as 33-year-old Keith Avery Dial, Jr., going into his unlocked vehicle in the parking lot. The man left the restaurant to confront Dial and a verbal altercation ensued.
WJLA
'Targeted shooting': 52-year-old woman shot, killed in SE DC; suspect found dead: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman died after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast at approximately 8:15 a.m. That's where they found 52-year-old Leslie Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., dead from gunshot wounds.
Comments / 5