Dallas, TX

One Of The NFL's Best Players Buys Million-Dollar Home In Texas

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of the NFL's biggest stars just bought a new house in Texas. And no, he doesn't play for the Dallas Cowboys .

Tennessee Titans' running back Derrick Henry recently bought a home in Dallas, according to real estate agent Leston Eustache . Eustache posted the news on Instagram, writing:

"When the best running back in the NFL wants to buy a house,Why not work with the best Realtor in Texas huh?
Thank you Derrick Henry @last_king_2 and Adrianna @adriannarivas for trusting me out of so many people as your realtor. I appreciate the opportunity to help you find your Dallas home. @iamalexjmartin on the photo."

According to Realtor.com , the home was on the market for $1.69 million. There is not clear connection between Henry and DFW, other than Henry spending a lot of time at Dallas's Sanders Fit gym.

Relator.com posted a rendering of the All-Pro running back's home. You can check that out on the website .

Chad Sharpe
4d ago

Nothing wrong with buying a house in Texas while still playing for Tennessee? Got the money to do that and what ever he decides to blow his money on is nobody's opinion. 😎

Related
Ash Jurberg

Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
TEXAS STATE
