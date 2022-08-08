ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton City Council Denies Rezoning Request From Michel Properties

HAMPTON—Michel Properties LLC, which currently operates an automotive restoration and repair facility at 63 Wythe Creek Rd. across from NASA Langley Research Center, recently filed a rezoning request with Hampton City Council for a piece of property that the company also owns at 53 Wythe Creek Rd. at the intersection of Voyager Drive. The request was denied by Hampton City Council.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Plasma Center Planned For August 15

HAMPTON—The BioLife Plasma Services center will host a formal ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 15 at its new facility located at 1076A W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton. The ceremony will begin at 11am. Sponsored by the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, the event will officially welcome BioLife into...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Ghost Fleet Roller Derby League Seeking New Members

Skaters and non-skaters alike are invited to join a new roller derby league forming on the Peninsula. The league, which started in January, is currently putting together teams. “We are a new league in the Peninsula area, based in Smithfield and skating at both the Smithfield Skating Rink and Peninsula...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

