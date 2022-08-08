Lavern A. Pampuch, 91, of Independence, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at home on the family. farm. He was under the care of St. Croix Hospice and his family. Lavern was born on June 17, 1931 in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Ignatz and Pauline (Bauch) Pampuch. He. attended S.S. Peter...

INDEPENDENCE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO