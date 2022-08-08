Read full article on original website
Dennis Lee Myher
Dennis Lee Myher, 74, of Altoona, passed away peacefully at his home,. Monday, August 8, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Dennis was born to. Maynard and Margaret Myher on March 4, 1948 in Black River Falls and. grew up in Merrillan, WI. Dennis attended Lincoln High School and later married...
Lavern A. Pampuch
Lavern A. Pampuch, 91, of Independence, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at home on the family. farm. He was under the care of St. Croix Hospice and his family. Lavern was born on June 17, 1931 in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Ignatz and Pauline (Bauch) Pampuch. He. attended S.S. Peter...
Joanne Hass
Joanne Hass, age 82, passed away on August 7, 2022 at Meadowbrook in Black River Falls, WI. She was born September 23, 1939 to William and LaVere (Beede) Hass in Black River Falls. Joanne graduated from Alma Center High School. She worked at Winona Industries and Watkins in Winona. She...
Albert “Al” Louis Woychik
Albert (Al) Louis Woychik, 89, passed away August 2, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by. family. He was born on the Woychik family farm near North Creek on June 10,1933 to Albert and Mary. (Korpal) Woychik. Al’s grandparents, Lewis and Mary (Sobotta) homesteaded the farm after arriving...
