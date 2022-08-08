Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Ava Nell Jones
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Bethel Cemetery in Seminary for Mrs. Ava Nell Jones, age 93, of Hattiesburg who passed from this life on August 9, 2022, at her residence. Dr. Joey Brent will officiate with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Jason Smuts, Jake Smuts, Hilarie Smuts, Olivia Deleon and Stephanie Shelby.
Johnny A. Daniel, Sr.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the Oak Bowery Cemetery of Ellisville for Mr. Johnny A. Daniel, Sr. age 65, of Taylorsville who passed from this life on August 10, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Glenn Shoemake will officiate with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Parker, Lance Smith, Lance Blackwell, Michael Keith Knight, III, Jerrod Buffington and Kyle Knight.
Ruby Dean Russell Wooten
Ruby Dean Russell Wooten went home to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the age of 86. Ruby was born on March 4, 1936, and after moving to Laurel with her family, she met the love of her life, Frankie Boy Wooten, to whom she married on June 26, 1954. She was an avid runner in her high school days, running track for her school. After marrying they eventually settled in Laurel, where they opened a full-service gas station which became Wooten’s Chevron. They had two children and were married for 60 years before her husband’s passing.
Keith Cooley
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Kittrell Congregational Methodist Church in Beaumont for Mr. Keith Cooley, age 54, of Beaumont. Mr. Cooley passed from this life on August 11, 2022, at Delta Manor Nursing Home. Bro. Delton Parker will officiate the service.
Linda Carol Johnson
Linda Carol Johnson, 68, of Laurel passed away, Wednesday August 10, peacefully at her home in the Powers community. She was born March 10, 1954, in Laurel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel MS. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Valton Douglas will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Ernest "Peanut" Miller
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church in Leakesville for Mr. Ernest “Peanut” Miller, age 90 of Leakesville. Mr. Miller passed from this life August 12, 2022, at Sparrow Hills Personal Care Home of Lucedale. Bro. Paul Walters and Bro. David Clark will officiate the service with burial following in the Antioch Church Cemetery.
Mary Joan Burton
Mary Joan Burton passed away August 9, 2022, at her home in Ellisville, MS at the age of 88. She was born May 21,1934, in Moorhead, MS to W.R. and Bessie Bruce. After graduating from LeFlore County High School in Itta Bena, MS she worked at JCPenney’s. She married her husband Prentiss Barlene Burton on December 28, 1955. She lived in Florida, Texas and Colorado while traveling with the military before coming home to Mississippi. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, crocheting and her stretching class at the Wellness Center.
Anna “Denice” Chancellor
Anna “Denice” Chancellor, 73, of Laurel, MS passed away on August 5, 2022. She was born to parents Howard Graham and Rema Pickering Graham on November 17, 1948. She was a 1966 graduate of Stringer High School and a 1968 graduate of Jones County Junior College. She retired as a supervisor from Jones County Department of Human Services in 2013.
City of Laurel To Redistrict Again
The City of Laurel officials conducted a public hearing this week to discuss the city’s efforts to redistrict the City Beautiful. In 2021, the Laurel City Council conducted a redistricting due to the city’s recent annexation of the Pendorff area. The Laurel City Council conducted a public hearing...
City of Laurel Accepts 2021 Audit Report
The City of Laurel’s latest audit report shows that the city is continuing to show growth and has numerous projects underway. The City of Laurel appointed Holt & Associates, P.A. to conduct the annual audit of the City of Laurel. In a resolution of the Laurel City Council, the group voted unanimously to accept the city’s audit report from Holt & Associates.
