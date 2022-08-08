Read full article on original website
Ruby Dean Russell Wooten
Ruby Dean Russell Wooten went home to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the age of 86. Ruby was born on March 4, 1936, and after moving to Laurel with her family, she met the love of her life, Frankie Boy Wooten, to whom she married on June 26, 1954. She was an avid runner in her high school days, running track for her school. After marrying they eventually settled in Laurel, where they opened a full-service gas station which became Wooten’s Chevron. They had two children and were married for 60 years before her husband’s passing.
Johnny A. Daniel, Sr.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the Oak Bowery Cemetery of Ellisville for Mr. Johnny A. Daniel, Sr. age 65, of Taylorsville who passed from this life on August 10, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Glenn Shoemake will officiate with burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Parker, Lance Smith, Lance Blackwell, Michael Keith Knight, III, Jerrod Buffington and Kyle Knight.
Linda Carol Johnson
Linda Carol Johnson, 68, of Laurel passed away, Wednesday August 10, peacefully at her home in the Powers community. She was born March 10, 1954, in Laurel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel MS. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Valton Douglas will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Ronnie Eldon Ivy, Sr.
Ronnie Eldon Ivy, Sr., age 80, of Taylorsville passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 , from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 2807 Hwy. 37, Raleigh. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. following the visitation at Liberty Baptist Church. Bro. Norris Ables and Bro. Kelly Tingle will officiate. Burial will follow in Mineral Springs Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs.
Bro. Boyd Beech
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton for Bro. Boyd Beech, age 78, of Richton. Bro. Beech passed from this life on August 11, 2022, at Asbury Hospice House. Bro. Raymond Aven will officiate the service with burial to follow in Edwards Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kyle Beech, Matt Beech, Josh Beech, Tylar Rogers, Daniel Carver, and Logan Knox.
Keith Cooley
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Kittrell Congregational Methodist Church in Beaumont for Mr. Keith Cooley, age 54, of Beaumont. Mr. Cooley passed from this life on August 11, 2022, at Delta Manor Nursing Home. Bro. Delton Parker will officiate the service.
Mary Joan Burton
Mary Joan Burton passed away August 9, 2022, at her home in Ellisville, MS at the age of 88. She was born May 21,1934, in Moorhead, MS to W.R. and Bessie Bruce. After graduating from LeFlore County High School in Itta Bena, MS she worked at JCPenney’s. She married her husband Prentiss Barlene Burton on December 28, 1955. She lived in Florida, Texas and Colorado while traveling with the military before coming home to Mississippi. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, crocheting and her stretching class at the Wellness Center.
Robin Lynn Steele
Robin Lynn Steele, 46 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Laurel, MS. She was born Tuesday, May 11, 1976, in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, MS. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, MS. Burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery in Soso, Mississippi. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Anna “Denice” Chancellor
Anna “Denice” Chancellor, 73, of Laurel, MS passed away on August 5, 2022. She was born to parents Howard Graham and Rema Pickering Graham on November 17, 1948. She was a 1966 graduate of Stringer High School and a 1968 graduate of Jones County Junior College. She retired as a supervisor from Jones County Department of Human Services in 2013.
Russell Barnett Wilson
Russell Barnett Wilson was born October 1, 1936, and passed away August 8, 2022. Russ was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served his country in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He met the love of his life, Jeanette Adams Wilson, in 1958 at Lackland Air Force Base and there started their 64 years of marriage. Russ and Jeanette made Laurel their home in the fall of 1969 where for over 43 years Russ owned and operated Autumn South Rentals at 501 Central Avenue. Russ was a faithful believer, a godly man and had a reputation all his life and especially in business as truthful, forthright and full of integrity.
City of Laurel To Redistrict Again
The City of Laurel officials conducted a public hearing this week to discuss the city’s efforts to redistrict the City Beautiful. In 2021, the Laurel City Council conducted a redistricting due to the city’s recent annexation of the Pendorff area. The Laurel City Council conducted a public hearing...
City of Laurel Accepts 2021 Audit Report
The City of Laurel’s latest audit report shows that the city is continuing to show growth and has numerous projects underway. The City of Laurel appointed Holt & Associates, P.A. to conduct the annual audit of the City of Laurel. In a resolution of the Laurel City Council, the group voted unanimously to accept the city’s audit report from Holt & Associates.
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (four, four, one; FB: six) (two, nine, nine, seven; FB: six) (four, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three) Estimated jackpot: $55,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (four, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:. (four, four, one; FB: six)
