Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:
9-4-2-3-2, FB: 9
(nine, four, two, three, two; FB: nine)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:
9-4-2-3-2, FB: 9
(nine, four, two, three, two; FB: nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0