FL Lottery

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash4Life

24-26-50-51-58, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-four, twenty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

06-18-20-23-29

(six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 2 Evening

2-8, FB: 3

(two, eight; FB: three)

Pick 2 Midday

2-6, FB: 9

(two, six; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

5-6-1, FB: 3

(five, six, one; FB: three)

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-0, FB: 9

(eight, nine, zero; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

6-0-1-4, FB: 3

(six, zero, one, four; FB: three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-7-3, FB: 9

(seven, five, seven, three; FB: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

9-1-0-4-1, FB: 3

(nine, one, zero, four, one; FB: three)

Pick 5 Midday

9-4-2-3-2, FB: 9

(nine, four, two, three, two; FB: nine)

Powerball

32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000

