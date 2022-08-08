Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:
8-9-0, FB: 9
(eight, nine, zero; FB: nine)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:
8-9-0, FB: 9
(eight, nine, zero; FB: nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0