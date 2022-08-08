ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

IA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto America

02-15-17-31-48, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(two, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-one, forty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $18,280,000

Lucky For Life

04-21-34-37-48, Lucky Ball: 11

(four, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

4-8-0

(four, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-6

(seven, nine, six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-8-3-9

(seven, eight, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

7-2-1-7

(seven, two, one, seven)

Powerball

32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000

Comments / 0

 

