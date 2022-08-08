Read full article on original website
bkreader.com
City Park’s Summerstage Presents The ‘Spread Love Hip Hop Jam’ in Brooklyn, Hosted by Ralph McDaniels
Brooklyn are you ready for the hottest hip hop performance this summer?. City Park’s Summerstage presents the “Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam” hosted by DJ “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels, a free performance on Thursday, August 11 at the Coney Island Amphitheater. Coming to the stage is Kool...
Burger King Goes Viral In New York For Whopper Of A Mistake
An email from Burger King to New York customers left many wondering what happened!?. On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., Burger King sent out a puzzling email to many customers. Thousands of customers in New York, the United States, and even the United Kingdom got the same strange email from the fast-food chain.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building
NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons.
bkreader.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. Fusion East Caribbean Soul restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually […] Click here to view original web page at eastnewyork.com.
MTA contractor attacked with screwdriver at Wall Street subway station
An MTA contractor was slashed, possibly with a screwdriver, at a Wall Street subway station on Thursday morning, police said.
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy
NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason.
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
NYPD: Hadassah Critelli, 11, reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The search is on for a missing 11-year-old girl from the Bronx. Hadassah Critelli was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday. She was on Grand Concourse near Mt. Hope Place in Tremont, about two miles north of her Concourse home. Police described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a pink sweater and ripped black jeans. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Fetty Wap Busted By Feds For Making Death Threat, Flashing Gun On Facetime While Free On Bond
Paterson rapper Fetty Wap is in custody again, this time for flashing a gun and threatening to kill a “rat” during a Facetime call while he was free on bond in another case, federal authorities said. The Dec. 11, 2021 video call violated conditions of the hip-hop artist’s...
Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market
Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
Boy, 14, found fatally shot in Bronx lobby
A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an apartment lobby in the Bronx early Thursday, police said. The victim, identified as Jacob Borbin, had been shot in the chest in the lobby of 237 E. 194th St. in Fordham Manor.
Gang initiation eyed in apparently random shooting of innocent teen on New York City street
Bideo shows a group of four -- two of them armed -- opening fire on the 17-year-old male victim, who runs across the street to get away but was struck in the leg.
'I hate Mexicans,' attacker tells subway rider after punching her in face on Brooklyn train
A 41-year-old woman was punched multiple times in the face on a Brooklyn subway train Monday by a woman who told her she “hates Mexicans,” the NYPD said as its Hate Crime Task Force investigates.
therealdeal.com
Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
police1.com
NYPD cops leave in record-breaking exodus before full pensions set in
NEW YORK — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Thrillist
This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location
Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience. The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.
