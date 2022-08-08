ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building

NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons. 
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
bkreader.com

The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York

While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. Fusion East Caribbean Soul restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually […] Click here to view original web page at eastnewyork.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Lover
CBS New York

Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy

NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Hadassah Critelli, 11, reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The search is on for a missing 11-year-old girl from the Bronx. Hadassah Critelli was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday. She was on Grand Concourse near Mt. Hope Place in Tremont, about two miles north of her Concourse home. Police described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a pink sweater and ripped black jeans. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Audacy#R B#Chr#African American
Secret NYC

Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market

Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

Boy, 14, found fatally shot in Bronx lobby

A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an apartment lobby in the Bronx early Thursday, police said. The victim, identified as Jacob Borbin, had been shot in the chest in the lobby of 237 E. 194th St. in Fordham Manor.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
therealdeal.com

Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ

Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
police1.com

NYPD cops leave in record-breaking exodus before full pensions set in

NEW YORK — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location

Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience. The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy