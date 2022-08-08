Seattle – Salem Media Group has filed a pair of deals to sell two of its AMs in market No. 12. In the first deal, Salem has filed a $500,00 deal to buy talk “AM 1590 The Answer” KLFE to Relevant Radio. As an expanded band station KLFE is coupled with Salem’s KNTS, so it will require a waiver from the Federal Communications Commission to spin the station to a third-party. While the FCC decides whether to permit the sale, Relevant Radio will operate KLFE under a time brokerage agreement until closing. It will become the first station in the market for the Catholic radio programmer.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO