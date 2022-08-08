Read full article on original website
Skin Picking as a Symptom of Autoimmune Disease
Skin picking disorder (dermatillomania or excoriation disorder) and autoimmune disorders often go together. With skin picking, you have a compulsive urge to pick, scratch, rub, pull, or scrape your skin. It can continue beyond the point of causing pain and creating sores to being a significant problem. In some people...
Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
What You Need to Know About a Dish Soap Allergy
Several substances can cause allergic reactions on the skin, and dish soap is one of them. Certain ingredients in dish soap are known irritants and allergens that can lead to redness or rashes on the hands. This reaction is called contact dermatitis. It may also be referred to as eczema on the hands.
Adenomyosis vs. Endometriosis: What Are the Differences?
Endometriosis and adenomyosis affect the lining of the uterus (endometrium). The uterus is the organ where a baby grows when a person is pregnant. In endometriosis, endometrial tissue grows outside of the uterus. In adenomyosis, endometrial tissue grows into the muscular walls of the uterus. Although they are different conditions, both can lead to painful menstrual periods.
