Favorite High School Cruising Hangouts in the 1970’s in Texarkana
It's that time of year again, back to school, Friday Night Football, and hanging with friends from school. Back when I was in school at Arkansas High which was in the late 70s, yes I am pretty much giving away my age we had a lot of places we hung out at after a game or on the weekend.
It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
2 Texarkana elementary campuses receive accelerated learning grants
TEXARKANA, Texas - Most students from Texarkana, Texas ISD will be heading back to school next week, but two campuses started classes Friday. Wake Village and Waggoner Creek elementary schools have an early start date. Both schools were awarded grant funds to help bolster learning resources for students impacted by COVID and other related issues.
Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic
A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
5 Awesome Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend
The new women's basketball league, "Downtown Live", and awesome live music highlight the things to do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Women's Basketball League. There is a new basketball league in Texarkana for women that still love the game and are looking for a great way to get some exercise and build some friendships through the love of this great game. Stephanie Soloman who is the spark behind this new league had this to say about the new league:
Railroad Crossing in Maud Closed This Sunday, August 14
Notice from the Texas Department of Transportation: The railroad crossing located at US 67 and State Highway 8 in Maud will be closed this Sunday. If you normally travel SH 8 at US 67 in Maud on Sundays then you will need to find an alternate route this Sunday, August 14. Union Pacific Railroad will be conducting maintenance work on their RR crossing there at State Highway 8. As a result, the area will be closed to through-traffic on this date.
I-30 in Texarkana to Close Intermittently for Utility Work on Sunday August 14
The Texas Department of Transportation reports that SWEPCO will be doing work on utility lines along Interstate 30 this Sunday, August 14 beginning at 7:00 am. Traffic will be stopped in both directions between Kings Highway and FM2148, for 15 minutes at a time. Press Release:. This Sunday, Aug. 14,...
New Boston ISD to conduct lockdown drills
Several local law enforcement officers will be present, along with DPS officers and sheriff’s deputies. The officers will walk the hallways with educators and administration in order to see how lockdown drills are conducted, and to become familiar with the different campuses. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a...
Redwater ISD opens doors on new addition
The groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2019 for the new addition to Redwater High School which opened its doors to staff and students yesterday. Dr. Kelly Burns, superintendent of Redwater ISD, said that in addition to the new facility, the $8 million bond passed in 2017 also helped fund storage in the band hall, drainage and bathrooms at the elementary, a new nurse’s office, and work for the parking lots.
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
Redwater High School students return to school in new facility
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Several east Texas school districts began classes Thursday, Aug. 11 for the upcoming school year. For one district, students were welcomed to a new facility and another layer of safety. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2019 for a new addition to the campus of...
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
Obituary: Kaygen Ray Bowman of Nashville
Kaygen Ray Bowman, age 15, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Ark. She was born Oct. 29, 2006, in Texarkana, Texas, the daughter of Marcus Clay Bowman and Elizabeth Dawn McCandless Bowman. Kaygen was a member of Center...
Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case
Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
Texarkana ISD approves bond election
The previous bond passed in 2014 and allowed TISD to construct Waggoner Creek Elementary and the Sixth Grade Center at Texas Middle School. The bond for 2022 seeks $189 million with two propositions. Proposition A will include safety and security upgrades, a Pre-K replacement school, a replacement elementary school, additions...
SH 8 Railroad Crossing in Maud to Close for Maintenance
Union Pacific Railroad plans to conduct maintenance work on their crossing at SH 8. As a result, the area will be closed to through-traffic on this date. Passenger vehicles will be detoured via Main Street to Fincher Drive. Truck traffic will have to use alternate routes while the work is taking place.
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
