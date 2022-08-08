Read full article on original website
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Review: A Trip to Rosewood...
We were promised the back half of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 would feature significant connections to the town that started the franchise. Thankfully, they were peppered throughout Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 6 and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 7, and it did not disappoint.
Dancing With the Stars Will Air Commercial-Free on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is eyeing some big changes as it waltzes from ABC to Disney+. TV Line revealed Thursday that the veteran reality series will be airing ad-free at its new home. The change is huge, especially when you consider that aired with commercials on ABC. Those ad breaks...
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Shameless Not Ruthless
Did the ladies manage to help Lisa in her time of need?. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 14, things took a shocking turn when her anger turned to tears. Meanwhile, Sutton tried to come to terms with her fraught relationship with one of the housewives.
Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 9
On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9, Asta was overwhelmed with guilt after she, Harry, and D'Arcy got rid of the dead body. Meanwhile, Harry tried to come to terms with the meaning of all the recent mysterious occurrences in town. As sharks circled from all angles, it was time...
Good Witch: Hallmark Boss Teases Potential Revival
Ever since Hallmark decided to end Good Witch after seven seasons and countless movies, there have been questions about whether the franchise could resurface. The franchise was headlined by Catherine Bell but came to an abrupt conclusion last summer. Thankfully, Hallmark is not ruling out any future projects set in...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 18
Dynasty Season 5 Episode 18 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 7
The carnival leaves the liars pondering what could be next. Mouse is pissed that Steve is still following her and goes to his workplace. She wants to know why, but he says that she was kidnapped, adding fuel to the fire that her moms might have kidnapped her. Determined to...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premieres in October 2022, Still No Official Release Date
'The White Lotus' Season 2 will reportedly arrive this October, but HBO has yet to reveal the premiere date for the next batch of episodes.
Carlton Cuse on Five Days at Memorial, Showing the Devastation On-Screen, and How It Resonates Today
Five Days at Memorial dropped three episodes on Apple TV+ today, dropping viewers right into the eye of the storm. The show examines the horrifying days after Hurricane Katrina when Memorial Hospital was left entirely unprepared for what unfolded, during which caregivers were forced to make unprecedented life or death decisions.
The Challenge: USA's Derek Xiao & Shannon St. Clair on Their Elimination, Who They Would Have Targeted, & More!
The Challenge: USA said goodbye to another two competitors on Wednesday's shocking episode. Derek Xiao and Shannon St. Clair were the unlucky duo thrown into the elimination. Shannon believes she hurt her place in the game by revealing her injury, but she maintains that she only meant to say that to Derek.
What to Watch: The Princess, Echoes, Bad Sisters
Today is the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and HBO honors her with The Princess, airing tonight, while Discovery+ has The Diana Investigations later in the week. Evil Season 3 concludes, Chesapeake Shores Season 6 (its final season) premieres, and Tales of The Walking Dead offers a new...
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 20
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 20, tensions mounted as Ronnie arrived in New Jersey. With his roomies pondering the allegations against him, it was time to find out who was really there for him. Elsewhere, Snooki and Deena launched the Meatball Show from Deena's backyard. Who were...
Mark Harmon Reacts to NCIS Exit for the First Time, Hints Gibbs’ Story Ran Its Course
Amid rumors of his exit for months, Mark Harmon officially bowed out of NCIS in the fall, forever changing the series. At the time, the star kept tight-lipped about the decision... until now. Entertainment Tonight shared an exclusive first look at the special features of the NCIS Season 19 DVD,...
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15 Review: You Know You Better Watch Out
Remember our first impression of Isabella? Well, it turns out that version never went away. Whether or not Isabella would face jail time was only the tip of the iceberg on an emotionally wrought Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15. Things escalated in shocking ways between Isabella and Gael; Dennis...
Omar Epps & Shanley Caswell on 'Explosive' Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season Two
Raq and Kanan may have thought they could keep Detective Howard down, but he's back in Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2, and could he be looking for revenge?. The jury is still out on what Howard's next move will be when it concerns his ex and son, but Howard will be back in a significant way, as will his partner, Burke, who'll be getting caught up in the aftermath of Howard's shooting.
Anne Heche "Not Expected to Survive" Car Crash, Family Says
Anne Heche's condition is not improving, and the family has now revealed that the actress suffered a brain injury. In a new statement from the family on Thursday night, the star's family revealed that she is not expected to survive. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic...
