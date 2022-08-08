Comedian Kate McKinnon revealed how hard it was for her to leave “Saturday Night Live” with some tears on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. “I definitely was not sure when the right time to go was,” she said when asked why she stayed with the show for as long as she did. “Leaving was in the back of my mind for a while, because it’s just a grueling schedule. I mean, I could do it for the rest of my life, happily, if the schedule were not so grueling and if I was not naturally a person who liked to wake up at 8 a.m. and go to bed at midnight.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO