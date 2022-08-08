Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment was dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic on Thursday. A federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged...
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
WDTV
State of Emergency declared to address jail staffing shortages
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice issued a State of Emergency on Thursday to address staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency allows the Adjust General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel to ease staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities, according to Gov. Justice.
WDTV
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 11, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday evening, a cold front pushed through West Virginia and made use of the warm air and moisture to produce strong thunderstorms at times. These thunderstorms dropped more than 1″ to 2″ of rain in many areas, resulting in Flash Flood Warnings and a Flood Watch that expired at midnight. Today will be much nicer than yesterday, as the front moves southeast, taking the rain with it. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny during the morning and afternoon hours. A weak disturbance will then bring clouds and even a few isolated showers during the evening. But these showers won’t produce much rain. Besides that, winds will come from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, close to average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will start out partly cloudy, before clearing out during the later hours. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, as a high-pressure system brings dry, stable air from the northwest. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s, about 5-10 degrees below-average for this time of year. So it will definitely be a good day to go outside. Skies will stay clear and sunny as we start the weekend as well. Then on Sunday evening into Monday, a low-pressure system out west will push in and bring scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into West Virginia. So we will see rain as we start next week. The system then moves northeast towards the middle of the week, resulting in partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s towards the middle of the week. In short, today will be partly sunny, with only a slight chance of rain, and the weekend looks nice and sunny.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
DMV launches digital service for REAL ID
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians now have a new option for getting a REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The new digital service, REAL ID Headstart, offers an easy and guided path through pre-enrollment by allowing applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents and schedule their REAL ID appointment.
WDTV
AAA says gas prices should continue to dip if supply stays high and demand remains low
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The average price per gallon of gas in West Virginia is sitting just above four dollars a gallon, however across state lines in Virginia the average is $3.79 gallon. Fuel prices have dropped nationally for nearly two months. “So we’ve seen that demand drop off when...
Comments / 0