BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday evening, a cold front pushed through West Virginia and made use of the warm air and moisture to produce strong thunderstorms at times. These thunderstorms dropped more than 1″ to 2″ of rain in many areas, resulting in Flash Flood Warnings and a Flood Watch that expired at midnight. Today will be much nicer than yesterday, as the front moves southeast, taking the rain with it. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny during the morning and afternoon hours. A weak disturbance will then bring clouds and even a few isolated showers during the evening. But these showers won’t produce much rain. Besides that, winds will come from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, close to average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will start out partly cloudy, before clearing out during the later hours. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, as a high-pressure system brings dry, stable air from the northwest. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s, about 5-10 degrees below-average for this time of year. So it will definitely be a good day to go outside. Skies will stay clear and sunny as we start the weekend as well. Then on Sunday evening into Monday, a low-pressure system out west will push in and bring scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into West Virginia. So we will see rain as we start next week. The system then moves northeast towards the middle of the week, resulting in partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s towards the middle of the week. In short, today will be partly sunny, with only a slight chance of rain, and the weekend looks nice and sunny.

