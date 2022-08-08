ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen City, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTV

State of Emergency declared to address jail staffing shortages

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice issued a State of Emergency on Thursday to address staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency allows the Adjust General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel to ease staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities, according to Gov. Justice.
POLITICS
WDTV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday evening, a cold front pushed through West Virginia and made use of the warm air and moisture to produce strong thunderstorms at times. These thunderstorms dropped more than 1″ to 2″ of rain in many areas, resulting in Flash Flood Warnings and a Flood Watch that expired at midnight. Today will be much nicer than yesterday, as the front moves southeast, taking the rain with it. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny during the morning and afternoon hours. A weak disturbance will then bring clouds and even a few isolated showers during the evening. But these showers won’t produce much rain. Besides that, winds will come from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, close to average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will start out partly cloudy, before clearing out during the later hours. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, as a high-pressure system brings dry, stable air from the northwest. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s, about 5-10 degrees below-average for this time of year. So it will definitely be a good day to go outside. Skies will stay clear and sunny as we start the weekend as well. Then on Sunday evening into Monday, a low-pressure system out west will push in and bring scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into West Virginia. So we will see rain as we start next week. The system then moves northeast towards the middle of the week, resulting in partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s towards the middle of the week. In short, today will be partly sunny, with only a slight chance of rain, and the weekend looks nice and sunny.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prestonsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, KY
City
Allen City, KY
Prestonsburg, KY
Crime & Safety
WDTV

DMV launches digital service for REAL ID

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians now have a new option for getting a REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The new digital service, REAL ID Headstart, offers an easy and guided path through pre-enrollment by allowing applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents and schedule their REAL ID appointment.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy