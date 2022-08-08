Read full article on original website
northeastoregonnow.com
Two Rivers To Hold Hiring Event
The Oregon Department of Corrections is holding a meet-and-greet event with recruiters on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Blue Mountain Community College Hermiston campus, 975 S.E. Columbia Drive. The department is looking to hire multiple correctional officers for Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla. Recruiters will be assisting with the...
Free backpacks and snow cones at Tri-Cities back-to-school event for kids
Benton County Sheriff’s Office also holding a school supplies drive.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston School District Wins 16th Straight Financial Reporting Award
The Hermiston School District has earned its 16th straight award for financial reporting. The district’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, qualified for the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada’s (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the district’s financial story and motivate individuals to read the report.
northeastoregonnow.com
City of Umatilla Seeks Applicants for Planning Commission
The city of Umatilla is seeking applicants for volunteer positions on the Umatilla Planning Commission. The committee appointment form is available on the city’s website. The deadline to apply is Aug. 26. For more information, call 541-922-3226, extension 110.
nbcrightnow.com
2nd Annual Backpack Drive Looking For School Supplies
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The second annual Back To School Backpack Drive, sponsored by Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson and Soul Patrol motorcycle club, is underway. The drive to collect unopened school supplies, backpacks, and teaching supplies started July, 26th and runs through August, 26th. All of the donated supplies will be donated...
Umatilla County Fair restricts entries due to Avian Flu (HPAI)
HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair has announced it will be limiting 4-H and Future Farmers of America avian entries to market chickens and turkeys only this year. The fair runs Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Saturday, Aug. 13, at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston. The fair in its Facebook page announced it will not accept poultry, waterfowl or any other type of bird species in the open class.
Morrow County remembers Terry Tallman
BOARDMAN — Terry Tallman, beloved former Morrow County judge and once mayor of Boardman, died July 30 at his home in Boardman. He was 76 years old. “His legacy is exemplary involvement in the county,” Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack, said. “(He cared) about people, and was just one of those people that is very valuable.”
610KONA
WA Lawsuit vs. Providence Hospitals Expanded by Attorney General
The original lawsuit, filed earlier this year, included facilities in Walla Walla, as well as Kadlec in Richland. Earlier this year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a total of 14 hospitals that are under the Providence, Swedish, or Kadlec systems. The suit claimed they failed to notify eligible clients they could potentially qualify for what's called charity care.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Firefighters, farmers quash wheat fire outside Athena
This story was updated to include newer information that the wheat field fire was on reservation land and Umatilla Tribal Fire Department was the primary responder to the blaze. Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322. Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila...
Huge Pasco Fraud Case Reinforces Need for Money Verification
Pasco Police and other agencies urge ALL businesses to verify funds on checks, especially if it's a large purchase. This case reinforces that. Pasco man busted for fraud, tries it again when out of jail. Was so nice, that he tried it twice? Pasco Police say Dalton Wade McManamon, 24,...
17 square miles of Benton County agricultural land may be home to this new kind of farm
40% of Washington state’s power is already produced within 100 miles of Tri-Cities.
‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave
RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
northeastoregonnow.com
Plans Move Ahead for Massive New Housing Development in Hermiston
Plans are moving ahead for the development of a 353-acre housing development along Feedville Road following Monday night’s Hermiston City Council meeting. The council, acting as the city’s Urban Renewal Agency, voted unanimously to move the development plan forward and begin seeking public comment and input from existing taxing districts.
This Awesome Horror Balloon Festival Desperately Needs To Come to Tri-Cities
Cabel Adams Is The Creator Behind The Horror Balloon Festival. Prosser and Walla Walla are both known for their amazing balloon festivals but what if we could get Tri-Cities their own unique balloon festival?. Adams Says He Was Inspired To Entertain The Locals In Eugene. Halloween is around the corner...
Richland club’s bookkeeper stole over $110K and left the group in trouble with the IRS
Some club members couldn’t believe she was capable of years of deception.
police1.com
Police Chief - Irrigon
At least 90 college credits. A Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in criminal justice, law enforcement, public administration, or a related discipline preferable. Minimum of seven (7) years of progressively responsible law enforcement experience, including Middle Management, Department Head or Assistant, and have two (2) years experience in an eligible position, including five (5) years in a senior level, supervisory position preferred. A combination of experience and training may be substituted. Must be at least 21 years of age. No felony or misdemeanor. Bi-lingual (Spanish) desired.
Multiple emergency crews responding to Pendleton Flour Mills fire
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Police Department is asking people to stay clear of the Grain Craft Pendleton Flour Mill as emergency crews respond to a large fire. Photos shared on Facebook show a massive plume of smoke rising from the structure. A number of agencies are working to control the blaze. Police are urging people with asthma or...
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hey All You Bathtub Racers: Sign Up for Melon Fest Event on Aug. 20
Melon Fest returns to downtown Hermiston on Saturday, August 20, with a day full of kids’ activities, vendors, live music, a costume contest, bathtub races, and of course, free slices of Hermiston watermelon. The outdoor event is 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Festival Street and Main Street, with...
‘Just stunned.’ Ex-wife testifies against Tri-Cities judge at domestic violence trial
Judge Sam Swanberg is charged with attacking his now ex-wife twice.
