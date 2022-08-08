Madonna has a thing that she likes to do. She likes to show up on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and she likes to fluster Jimmy Fallon. This is not a difficult proposition. “Flustered” might be Jimmy Fallon’s natural state. Nevertheless, Madonna delights in reducing Fallon to a blabbering mess. She doesn’t even necessarily have to be promoting anything. As it happens, Madonna has a lot going on these days. She recently appeared on new remixes from Beyoncé and Saucy Santana, and there’s also the upcoming biopic where Julia Garner will reportedly play Madonna. On last night’s Tonight Show, Madonna didn’t mention either of those things. She still covered a lot of ground.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO