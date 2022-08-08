Read full article on original website
Madonna Discusses Her Grills And Worshipping Kendrick Lamar In Latest Wacky Fallon Interview
Madonna has a thing that she likes to do. She likes to show up on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and she likes to fluster Jimmy Fallon. This is not a difficult proposition. “Flustered” might be Jimmy Fallon’s natural state. Nevertheless, Madonna delights in reducing Fallon to a blabbering mess. She doesn’t even necessarily have to be promoting anything. As it happens, Madonna has a lot going on these days. She recently appeared on new remixes from Beyoncé and Saucy Santana, and there’s also the upcoming biopic where Julia Garner will reportedly play Madonna. On last night’s Tonight Show, Madonna didn’t mention either of those things. She still covered a lot of ground.
Ronald Isley & Beyoncé – “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”
Beyoncé is coming off a big week. Her new album Renaissance debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, she notched her first solo Hot 100 #1 since 2008 with the ascendance of “Break My Soul,” and she appeared on Stereogum’s reader-voted Song Of The Summer list. Not bad, Bey!
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
A Ranking Of Beyoncé's Most Female Empowering Songs
Whether Beyoncé was instructing us to get in formation or she was explaining how we can tell our no-good exes to take their a**es to the left, she has forever been a champion of women through her music.
Nia Long Shows Off Her Blonde Box Braids On Instagram
Nia Long took to Instagram to show off her blonde box braids and we're loving this new look!
Buddy Guy – “Gunsmoke Blues” (Feat. Jason Isbell)
Next month, blues legend Buddy Guy will release his 34th studio album, The Blues Don’t Lie. It’s a guest-heavy affair with appearances from the likes of Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello, and James Taylor. And on today’s new single “Gunsmoke Blues,” Guy duets with the alt-country mainstay turned Hollywood favorite Jason Isbell, who has enjoyed quite the glow-up in recent years.
Wrestling With The Complexities Of BandGang Lonnie Bands
When Chris DeVille and Tom Breihan asked me to take over the Stereogum rap column, I instantly said yes. Although I am known for impulsive decisions, this one felt right. I’ve been a fan of hip-hop my whole life. Hip-hop writing has moved mountains for me. I can’t imagine writing about anything else.
Sumerlands – “Edge Of The Knife”
Last month, Sumerlands announced Dreamkiller, the follow-up to their 2016 debut and their first album with new vocalist Brendan Radigan. The album was produced by Arthur Rizk at Redwood Studios, and the Philadelphia band introduced it with its title track. Today, they’re back with another new song, the riff-heavy and theatrical “Edge Of The Knife.” They say the track is about “that timeless concept — find what you love, and let it kill you.” Check it out below.
NNAMDÏ – “Anti”
The shapeshifting Chicago musical artist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is making the big leap to Secretly Canadian with new album Please Have A Seat, a co-release with Sooper Records, the Chicago label he co-founded. Today, following lead single “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” NNAMDÏ is back with another advance track. “Anti” brings together strains of ambient pop, trap, soul, choral music, and more in service of something that paradoxically feels both chilled-out and fired-up. NNAMDÏ wrote the video treatment for director Austin Vesely, his fellow Chicagoan.
Benoit & Sergio – “Mind & Drums”
The downbeat dance duo Benoit & Sergio have been making music together since the late ’00s, though they’ve been particularly silent as of late. After a string of well-received singles, they haven’t put out anything since 2015’s Quiet Streets EP. But today they’re back with news...
YG – “Toxic”
YG has released a new single, “Toxic.” It samples Mary J. Blige’s “Be Happy,” which appears on her 1994 album My Life. The track is set to appear on a forthcoming new YG album — the rapper’s most recent project was 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid. “Toxic”‘s music video features social media influencer Brittany Renner. Watch and listen below.
Global Citizen Fest Announces 2022 Lineup With Metallica, Mariah Carey, SZA, & More
The Global Poverty Project has announced the lineup for its annual all-star concerts, the Global Citizen Festival. On Sept. 24 in New York’s Central Park, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will host a concert featuring Metallica, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, and Mickey Guyton. The same day, Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana will host another big show — “to mark the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union,” per the official announcement — featuring Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS.
Turnstile Announce Departure Of Guitarist Brady Ebert
Turnstile have announced that they are parting ways with founding guitarist Brady Ebert. The band shared the news via Instagram Story, writing, “We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”. Ebert co-founded Turnstile with...
Sick Of It All Guitar Tech Accuses No Fun At All Singer Of Assaulting Her At Belgian Festival
This past weekend, New York hardcore legends Sick Of It All and long-running Swedish skate-punk band No Fun At All both played at Brakrock Ecofest, a big punk festival in Belgium. Shortly after the festival, Mei-Ling Koller accused No Fun At All singer Ingemar Jansson of attacking her during No Fun At All’s performance. Mei-Ling Koller is Sick Of It All’s guitar tech, and she’s also married to Sick Of It All lead guitarist Pete Koller.
Rage Against The Machine Cancel UK & European Dates Due To Zack de la Rocha’s Leg Injury
Rage Against The Machine have canceled their scheduled dates in the UK and Europe due to the leg injury Zack de la Rocha suffered during the reunion tour’s second show. Since then, de la Rocha has performed mostly sitting down. The shows in Europe were supposed to start in a couple weeks and run through mid-September.
M.I.A. – “Popular”
M.I.A.’s new album MATA is approaching, and today she’s given us another preview to go along with “The One.” This second single is called “Popular,” and no, it’s not a Nada Surf cover. Over a thumping reggaeton-esque beat strewn with noise in signature M.I.A. fashion, Maya raps and sings about loving herself and living her best life. Listen to it below.
Your Old Droog – “The Unknown Comic”
Last month, prolific rapper Your Old Droog released “The Return Of Sasquatch” featuring production by Madlib. The track followed YOD’s May EP YOD Stewart, and that followed two previous full-length projects in 2022: Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream (with longtime collaborator Tha God Fahim) and YOD Wave. Now, ahead of his upcoming August shows in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, YOD is back with another one-off track: “The Unknown Comic.” The title is a reference to comedian Murray Langston, who would usually appeared with a paper bag over his head while performing on <em>The Gong Show</em>, a ’70s televised amateur talent contest. Come for the start-stopping backing track, stay for the lyrical references to J.Lo and Gigli. Listen below.
Eddie Chacon – “Holy Hell”
Eddie Chacon — aka one half of the ’90s soul duo Charles & Eddie — made his formal return to music in 2020, releasing the LP Pleasure, Joy And Happiness and singles “My Mind Is Out Of Its Mind” and “High.” Prior to that, Chacon had been out of the music game for two decades, working as a photographer and creative director after amicably splitting with Charles Pettigrew in 1997 (Pettigrew died in 2001). Now, Chacon is back again with a new label (Stones Throw) and single, “Holy Hell.”
Watch A Trailer For Tegan And Sara’s High School TV Show
Tegan And Sara’s memoir High School has been turned into a television series. The show will debut on October 14 via Amazon’s Freevee service, and before that it will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. Today, High School has just gotten its first teaser trailer. It shows off newcomers and twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as its stars. Cobie Smulders is playing their mother, and Kyle Bornheimer is playing their father. High School was produced with Clea DuVall. Check it out below.
Stream Italians Do It Better’s After Dark 4 Compilation Featuring Desire, Sally Shapiro, & More
Italians Do It Better has continued to chug along over the past year, even after the label lost one of their signature acts as Chromatics disbanded and its non-Johnny Jewel members all pursued projects on their own. Jewel and Megan Louise are still running the IDIB ship, though, and today they’ve released a new entry in their long-running After Dark compilation series. The most recent one came out in fall 2020. After Dark 4 features new tracks from Desire, Sally Shapiro, Farah, Club Intl, Orion, JOON, and more figures from the scene. Here’s their statement on AD4:
