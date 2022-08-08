BEND, OR -- Oregon’s Department of Forestry is flying reconnaissance flights across the region, looking for smoke or fires sparked by lightning. ODF’s Christie Shaw says crews have, so far, been able to keep fires small, following this week’s storm, "While there initially was a little bit of dry lightning at the very beginning, for the most part, there was a lot of moisture with them. So, that really moderated the fire behavior, allowed firefighters to get to those fires and kind of do an initial attack in a really direct way." The rain could, though, allow holdover fires to creep around for days or even weeks before getting large enough to create a visible smoke plume.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO