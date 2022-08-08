ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Comments / 3

claire fletcher
5d ago

Pedro needs to spend 10 years in the slammer and deported. Time to get rid of Oregon being a sanctuary state and drug capital

Reply
6
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust

Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and other agencies raided a Madras home with a large shop building Friday, seizing over 800 marijuana plants in a follow-up to six June raids of an alleged Chinese cartel marijuana operation, the biggest drug bust in Jefferson County history. The post Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer stolen, thrown in dumpster

A man convicted of multiple property crimes gets more than years in prison. And prosecutors say as a result of one of those crimes, he threw away some of the ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer. Sawyer was kidnapped and murdered by a Central Oregon Community College security guard in...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop

Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Prineville man and his girlfriend on Highway 26 north of Prineville on Wednesday, seizing an array of drugs and charging the pair with trafficking them from the Portland area to Central Oregon. The post Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Crash on Highway 293 leaves 2 dead in stolen car

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man and woman were found dead Wednesday evening after their car crashed into a tree on Highway 293 near milepost 8, according to Oregon State Police. A Chevrolet Cobalt was driving southbound when it left the road and went down the embankment where it...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving. OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109. The driver, a 28-year-old The post Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville man arrested and jailed for driving under the influence

The head-on crash occurred on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Northwest Terrace Lane and North Main StreetA Prineville man was arrested and jailed for driving under the influence following a head-on crash in northern Prineville Saturday afternoon. Crook County deputies and Prineville police officers responded to the crash at intersection of Northwest Terrace Lane and North Main Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. A subsequent investigation determined that 45-year-old Rodrigo Ortiz Gonzalez was driving north on North Main Street in a 2014 GMC truck when he crossed over the center line prior to making a left turn and collided head-on with a small Dodge SUV traveling south on North Main Street. Ortiz Gonzalez was arrested for DUII, third-degree assault, reckless driving and multiple counts of recklessly endangering another person. He was transported to St. Charles in Prineville to be evaluated before being lodged at the Crook County Jail. Five other individuals were transported by Crook County Fire and Rescue to St. Charles in Prineville to be evaluated and treated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows

Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, of course. But the illegal pot business hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s a growth industry. And we’re not talking about your neighbor growing a few dozen plants in his barn for personal consumption. We’re talking about international criminal gangs using trafficked labor in major marijuana growing operations.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
987thebull.com

Marion County Firefighters Wildfire Task Force Heads to Deschutes County

Recent lightning and the elevated threat of wildfire in Central and Southern Oregon are prompting the Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position two task forces of firefighters and equipment in Deschutes and Klamath counties this week. A task force from Marion County is heading to Deschutes County. It’s 13 firefighters,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Swimmer Dies Near Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, OR -- The body of a 37-year-old from Prineville was found in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne, over the weekend. A friend reported the person missing Saturday night. The two had been swimming near Lower Bridge Way, but the friend left for an errand and when he returned, the...
TERREBONNE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Prineville man found dead in Deschutes River near Terrebonne

A Prineville man was found dead in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne Sunday after an hours-long search. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it was called out to the area of Mile Post 6 on Lower Bridge Way Saturday night for a missing person report. DCSO said someone reported having gone swimming with a friend. The reporting person left to run an errand and couldn’t find his friend when he returned.
TERREBONNE, OR
kbnd.com

CODE Welcomes New Team Member

BEND, OR -- The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team welcomes Bend Police drug detection K9 Ladybug and her handler, Detective Rob Pennock, to the team. Ladybug is highly trained at using her sense of smell to detect a variety of controlled substances, except marijuana. She will be a valuable tool to her teammates during our investigations all around central Oregon.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Thursday Wildfire Update

BEND, OR -- Oregon’s Department of Forestry is flying reconnaissance flights across the region, looking for smoke or fires sparked by lightning. ODF’s Christie Shaw says crews have, so far, been able to keep fires small, following this week’s storm, "While there initially was a little bit of dry lightning at the very beginning, for the most part, there was a lot of moisture with them. So, that really moderated the fire behavior, allowed firefighters to get to those fires and kind of do an initial attack in a really direct way." The rain could, though, allow holdover fires to creep around for days or even weeks before getting large enough to create a visible smoke plume.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The honor walk: 17-year-old dies in drowning accident, donates organs

The community of Bend came together Wednesday to honor a recent high school graduate, 17-year-old Ryan O’Connell. Ryan was in a drowning accident over the weekend. On Wednesday, he was given an “Honor Walk.”. Those that knew him describe Ryan as someone who always had a smile on...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Save the date: Oregon Defensible Space code town halls next week

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon next week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Sisters Releases City Manager Survey

SISTERS, OR -- The city of Sisters continues its search for a new City Manager. They’ve released a survey to get feedback on what skills, experience, and other attributes the community feels are important for the successful candidate. Click HERE to access the survey. The deadline is August 25th.
SISTERS, OR

