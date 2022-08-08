Read full article on original website
Holly Arts & Crafts Festival Oct. 15
Please join us for the 44th Holly Arts & Crafts Festival. Support the livelihood of our businesses, local pop-up vendors, and restaurants in Pinehurst from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The festival combines the talents of over 200 hand-crafters in a variety of genres – from woodworking to glass, stitched art to lawn ornaments, hand-crafted jewelry to metal sculpture. Downtown shops and restaurants offer sales and specials. There will also be a few food trucks in Tufts Memorial Park.
Arrests made in drug investigation
Two individuals from Aberdeen are facing drug charges after an investigation with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Ivory Ferguson, 30, was arrested on charges of selling a schedule III controlled substance and delivering a schedule III controlled substance. Macshane Bateman, 44, was arrested on a charge of simple possession...
Meet Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond, whose ID number at the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services is 83790, is a domestic shorthair, spayed female cat looking for a new home. For adoption information, please call the shelter at 910.947.2858.
