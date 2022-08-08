Please join us for the 44th Holly Arts & Crafts Festival. Support the livelihood of our businesses, local pop-up vendors, and restaurants in Pinehurst from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The festival combines the talents of over 200 hand-crafters in a variety of genres – from woodworking to glass, stitched art to lawn ornaments, hand-crafted jewelry to metal sculpture. Downtown shops and restaurants offer sales and specials. There will also be a few food trucks in Tufts Memorial Park.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO