A car plowed into a crowded Pennsylvania fundraiser for fire victims late Saturday, injuring multiple people and sparking panic in the area, WNEP reports. The outlet reports there’s no update on the condition of the crash victims, their identities, or what caused the incident. It also was not immediately clear if police viewed the crash as an accident or deliberate. The community was gathering at a day-long benefit for the Nescopeck fire victims’ families when the crash allegedly occurred around 6:30 p.m. Last Friday, a huge fire at a home in Nescopeck killed 10 family members and 13 dogs.Read it at WNEP

NESCOPECK, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO