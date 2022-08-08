Read full article on original website
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $4,343,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $14,678,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
CX Institutional Buys Shares of 2,379 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade
Several other brokerages also recently commented on REPL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
SVB Leerink Lowers Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $64.00
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %. Shares of CLDX opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week...
Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)
OPT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. A number of brokerages have...
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Lowered to $130.00
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 10.7% Following Analyst Upgrade
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Cut to $2.00
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. PRTY stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.13.
John C. Kunze Sells 1,155 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock
Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade
Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS...
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.50
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 144.13%.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)
PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
