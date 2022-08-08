ESPN’s FPI is predicting the conference races in the 2022 college football season. In the B1G, that includes what should be a wild west division race to Indianapolis. Most notably, the FPI has 5 teams with a greater than 11% chance to win the conference and no team above a 31% chance to win the conference entering the season. That is a stark contrast from what the FPI sees in the B1G East where the system sees Ohio State as a heavy favorite.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO