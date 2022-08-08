Read full article on original website
Related
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme
Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh on drive to return to Playoff: 'Maybe we got a participation medal that I'm not aware of'
Jim Harbaugh wants to recreate Michigan’s success from last season and return to the College Football Playoff. Michigan finished the 2021 season with a 12-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff against Georgia. Not only did Michigan play in the Playoff for the first time, the Wolverines beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, and won the B1G Championship.
Ohio State Football Schedule: Year starts vs Notre Dame
Ohio State football schedule: Week 1 – Ohio State vs Notre Dame Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell responds to Ryan Day's challenge for a top-10 defense: 'We should be aiming for No. 1'
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell has his sights set on making Ohio State’s defense the best in the country. At last month’s Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he expects a top-10 defense in 2022. At the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Days’ “top-10” quote is a popular topic as members of the OSU defense meet with the media. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ expects a top-5 unit.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten on CBS projected intro theme will get B1G fans fired up
Big Ten on CBS could be a real addition to fall Saturdays in the near future. Traditionally, the 3:30 pm ET time slot on CBS has been reserved for the “SEC on CBS” game of the week. However, the network and the SEC are not renewing their longstanding television contract.
saturdaytradition.com
Donovan Jackson, former 5-star recruit, preparing for big role in Year 2 with Buckeyes
Donovan Jackson came to Columbus as a 5-star recruit and the No. 19 player in the country for the class of 2021. The No. 5 prospect in Ohio State’s recruiting class, Jackson appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman with 100 plays on offense. Now entering his...
saturdaytradition.com
Cale Gundy resignation: Oklahoma assistant resigns following use of 'hurtful' word during film study
Cale Gundy suddenly resigned from his long-time position at Oklahoma with the move accepted by first-year head coach Brent Venables. Over 2 decades as a player and assistant, Gundy spent the last 24 seasons in the Sooners program. The resignation from the WRs coach stems from a film session incident....
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe
A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaytradition.com
Tommi Hill, new DB for Nebraska, leaving great impression on DB coach Travis Fisher
Tommi Hill transferred to Nebraska this offseason after starting his career at Arizona State. Now, the former 4-star prospect is hoping to carve out a key role with the Huskers. So far, Hill is also leaving a great impression on DB coach Travis Fisher. According to Drake Keeler with Hail...
saturdaytradition.com
James Laurinaitis, Notre Dame assistant and ex-OSU star, shares challenges of facing Buckeyes
James Laurinaitis was a star at Ohio State from 2005-08. The former Buckeye linebacker was a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus. Laurinaitis also won the Butkus award and Lott Trophy during his tenure. Now, Laurinaitis is a grad assistant with Notre Dame. He recently expressed his opinion on Notre Dame’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten media rights: ACC/B1G Challenge future in question
Big Ten media rights reports focus on college football, which drives the revenue, but the new partnerships will also involve college basketball. With the B1G reportedly cutting ties with ESPN and turning to FOX, CBS and NBC, there’s uncertainty surrounding the popular ACC/B1G Challenge on the hardwood. ESPN helped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition
Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Schiano provides disappointing update on Drew Singleton's eligibility appeal for 2022
Greg Schiano had some rough news to share out of Piscataway. The NCAA has denied the eligibility appeal of Drew Singleton. It’s an unfortunate ruling for the linebacker after getting hurt in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl last season. Singleton decided to return and play in the game after declaring for the NFL Draft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West champion in 2022
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the conference races in the 2022 college football season. In the B1G, that includes what should be a wild west division race to Indianapolis. Most notably, the FPI has 5 teams with a greater than 11% chance to win the conference and no team above a 31% chance to win the conference entering the season. That is a stark contrast from what the FPI sees in the B1G East where the system sees Ohio State as a heavy favorite.
saturdaytradition.com
Ranking the Top 25 college football coaches in 2022
Editor’s note: Our annual Top 25 preview week continues with an updated ranking of the 25 best head coaches entering the 2022. For the past decade, there wasn’t always a lot of debate about who was the best college football coach in America. The debate normally began with...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy heading into season opener with starter mindset
The QB competition at Nebraska is underway with just a few weeks left until the season opener. Chubba Purdy isn’t going to give up just yet, and is going into the 1st game with the mindset that he will be the starter according to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple says Nebraska is splitting first-team reps at QB
Mark Whipple is not settled on a QB yet for Nebraska. He announced on Wednesday that the Huskers are currently splitting the first-team reps in fall camp. According to Whipple, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy are the two players currently taking reps at the starting spot. For now, Logan Smothers is penciled in as the third QB on the depth chart.
Comments / 0