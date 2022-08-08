ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme

Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh on drive to return to Playoff: 'Maybe we got a participation medal that I'm not aware of'

Jim Harbaugh wants to recreate Michigan’s success from last season and return to the College Football Playoff. Michigan finished the 2021 season with a 12-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff against Georgia. Not only did Michigan play in the Playoff for the first time, the Wolverines beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, and won the B1G Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell responds to Ryan Day's challenge for a top-10 defense: 'We should be aiming for No. 1'

Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell has his sights set on making Ohio State’s defense the best in the country. At last month’s Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he expects a top-10 defense in 2022. At the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Days’ “top-10” quote is a popular topic as members of the OSU defense meet with the media. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ expects a top-5 unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten on CBS projected intro theme will get B1G fans fired up

Big Ten on CBS could be a real addition to fall Saturdays in the near future. Traditionally, the 3:30 pm ET time slot on CBS has been reserved for the “SEC on CBS” game of the week. However, the network and the SEC are not renewing their longstanding television contract.
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe

A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten media rights: ACC/B1G Challenge future in question

Big Ten media rights reports focus on college football, which drives the revenue, but the new partnerships will also involve college basketball. With the B1G reportedly cutting ties with ESPN and turning to FOX, CBS and NBC, there’s uncertainty surrounding the popular ACC/B1G Challenge on the hardwood. ESPN helped...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#College Football#Football Season#American Football#Aviva Stadium#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Bucks#Cfp#Oklahoma State
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys

A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition

Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West champion in 2022

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the conference races in the 2022 college football season. In the B1G, that includes what should be a wild west division race to Indianapolis. Most notably, the FPI has 5 teams with a greater than 11% chance to win the conference and no team above a 31% chance to win the conference entering the season. That is a stark contrast from what the FPI sees in the B1G East where the system sees Ohio State as a heavy favorite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ranking the Top 25 college football coaches in 2022

Editor’s note: Our annual Top 25 preview week continues with an updated ranking of the 25 best head coaches entering the 2022. For the past decade, there wasn’t always a lot of debate about who was the best college football coach in America. The debate normally began with...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple says Nebraska is splitting first-team reps at QB

Mark Whipple is not settled on a QB yet for Nebraska. He announced on Wednesday that the Huskers are currently splitting the first-team reps in fall camp. According to Whipple, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy are the two players currently taking reps at the starting spot. For now, Logan Smothers is penciled in as the third QB on the depth chart.
LINCOLN, NE

