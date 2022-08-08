ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie Snider
3d ago

Prayers are going up for you, Miss Amy. For you and your Husband. Trusting THE LORD for HIS special touch , on you all.LORD GOD bless you!!

Reply
3
Sandra Tetrick
5d ago

pray 🙏 she will be healed and able to remember everything again. .

Reply
8
Colleen Grimea
5d ago

Sending prayers to you Amy 🙏

Reply
25
 

Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
