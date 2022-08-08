Read full article on original website
Related
"I Would Cringe Inside": Cashiers Are Sharing Purchases That They Judge People For Buying, And I Don't Know What To Think
"I'm sure most people buying them are just ignorant, but I'm still judging you."
morningbrew.com
Gone smishing: Scams have moved to the workplace
Two days after Jack Appleby joined Morning Brew as a creator, he received the following text: “Hello Jack, I’m in a conference right now, can’t talk on the phone but let me know if you got my text. Thanks.” It was signed “Austin Rief” and, in case you didn’t know, he’s the CEO of Morning Brew.
Comments / 0