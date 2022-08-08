ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Comments / 7

CoatOfmanyColors
2d ago

AMAZING 👏. When my twin brother passed, the "Boys in Blue" lined up 4 miles. One of their vehicles reached the graveside b4 we left funeral home. They really are a band of brother's.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for missing 'endangered' Tennessee children

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies in have issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children believed to be with a man wanted by law enforcement. Officials say 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were last seen in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Sunday. Investigators believe the children may be with 31-year-old...
kmmo.com

TENNESSEE RESIDENT DUE IN COURT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27, is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vergne, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Smyrna, TN
Crime & Safety
La Vergne, TN
Crime & Safety
cumberlandheights.org

Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law

Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Middle Tennessee#Kindergarten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy