Read full article on original website
CoatOfmanyColors
2d ago
AMAZING 👏. When my twin brother passed, the "Boys in Blue" lined up 4 miles. One of their vehicles reached the graveside b4 we left funeral home. They really are a band of brother's.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Tennessee teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 'endangered' Tennessee children
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies in have issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children believed to be with a man wanted by law enforcement. Officials say 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were last seen in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Sunday. Investigators believe the children may be with 31-year-old...
kmmo.com
TENNESSEE RESIDENT DUE IN COURT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27, is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
19 lbs. of marijuana found in man’s suitcase at Nashville airport
A Tennessee man is facing felony drug charges after police found 19 pounds of marijuana stashed inside his suitcase on Sunday at Nashville BNA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect
Several agencies are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Lincoln County after authorities say multiple people were shot.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
School employees in Tennessee are learning how to spot human trafficking
This week, before some students return to school buildings, the adults who work there are tackling human trafficking.
cumberlandheights.org
Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law
Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
1 Killed In A Fatal Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
A fatal crash was reported to the Police on Saturday on Wallace Road near Antioch. According to the police, the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. when Jesus Ledezma-Trejo crashed into a parked Ford F-150 in the 200 block of [..]
Woman living in Mississippi charged with TennCare fraud
A Mississippi woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property across state lines after using the health insurance after moving across state lines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman wanted for targeting victims on Broadway
Detectives are working to locate a 33-year-old woman who is accused of targeting victims in downtown Nashville.
Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
‘I’m sorry for what you’re going to see’: Tennessee man accused of animal cruelty
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of animal cruelty after nine dogs were found inside a home in “deplorable conditions” that included the corpses of other dogs, authorities said. David Hendrix, 57, of Hendersonville, was charged with nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to...
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
thunder1320.com
Three sentenced in million dollar theft ring that included Manchester
In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate. Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been. used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John. Deere...
WTVC
Report: Former Soddy-Daisy police chief faces citation for punching man who insulted wife
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Soddy-Daisy's former police chief faces a citation after he was accused of punching a man who insulted his wife, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report. An assault citation was issued for Jeff Gann Saturday. According to an incident report, Gann and another man...
Williamson County deputies force alleged DUI driver to stop during chase
Chase or don't chase? It's one of the biggest questions modern-day law enforcement agencies face today.
Comments / 7