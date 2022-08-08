Jamie Foxx Compares New ‘Spawn’ Film To ‘Joker’ & Is Still Working On “Getting This Right”

Read full article on original website
WB Reportedly Debating Whether To Bring Back Leslie Grace As ‘Batgirl,’ While Certain DC Projects Remain Question Marks
Sick of the DC Universe and all its loose lips, sinking ships, and various PR disasters? Sorry, there’s more to come, but suffice to say, for the last few weeks, ever since the “Batgirl” was canceled, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the company that’s seemingly in the press every day for one negative story after another. Either it’s something that their too-toxic-to-touch “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller did or got arrested for, or it’s some update on “Batgirl” that make the optics of canceling an Afro-Latinx-led project while continuing to support a film by an embattled white actor who has had the worst PR of 2022 look worse and worse.
‘Sinking Spring’: Brian Tyree Henry To Star In New Apple TV+ Philadelphia Crime Series From Ridley Scott
Brian Tyree Henry just shot up Japan mid-commute with Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor Johnson in David Leitch‘s “Bullet Train.” Now, he’ll do the same on the streets of Philadelphia, courtesy of Apple TV+, Ridley Scott, and “Top Gun: Maverick” scribe “Peter Craig.”
Vince Gilligan Says He’s Done With ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe As He Preps New Series
After two series spanning 125 episodes and one Netflix movie, Deadline reports that Vince Gilligan‘s time in the “Breaking Bad” universe is over. Speaking on the “Better Call Saul” virtual TCA panel with co-showrunner Peter Gould, Gilligan confided to the audience that the pair have no plans to return to the world of the AMC shows.
David Lindelof Thinks Less Marvel Movies Would Make Each Of Them “A Little Bit More Special”
“Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof has an easy solution to the abundance of movies in the MCU: less is more. Variety reports that when Lindelof dropped in on Vulture’s “Into It” podcast, he offered his antidote as to why moviegoers and Disney+ subscribers feel like Marvel movies have grown stale. And it’s the antithesis of Kevin Feige‘s current model. In short, the spate of Marvel properties works against the brand.
‘We’re Here,’ ‘Arcane’ & ‘Legendary’ Win Juried 2022 Emmy Awards
The first Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony won’t occur until Saturday, September 3rd, but the Television Academy already has an initial slate of 2022 winners. According to a release from the Television Academy, these juried recipients were screened d and then judge by a panel of professionals in their respective peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup, and Motion Design). This year’s winners represent programs such as “We’re Here,” “Arcane,” “Legendary” and “Love, Death + Robots.”
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Rappers Are Saying They’re ‘Cappin’ in Songs. Here’s Why.
“This deluxe is all cap, this shit is not real,” Lil Durk says at the beginning of “So What,” the intro to his 7220 deluxe album. His disclaimer once seemed unthinkable for many fans. For the majority of hip-hop history, rappers have sold themselves as paragons of authenticity in their music. “I’m living my raps” was the intrinsic sell to most consumers. But in recent years, the justice system has been preying on that dynamic by criminalizing lyrics, whether it’s cases against individual artists like San Diego’s Tiny Doo or sweeping indictments like the YSL RICO case, where Georgia prosecutors allege that Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics are evidence of their involvement in a violent gang.
Antoine Fuqua Calls ‘American Gangster’ “Heartbreaking” & The Film That Got Away
Antonie Fuqua is in the midst of a career renaissance right now. After “The Guilty,” “Infinite,” and “The Day Sports Stood Still” last year, his Amazon Prime Video show “The Terminal List” dropped in July. Fuqua’s documentary series, “Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers,” also hits Hulu on August 15. He also potentially has “Emancipation” on the way in 2023. However, Apple may hold off on that film’s release if the controversy surrounding Will Smith fails to die down.
Beyoncé Was Ready To Fight 50 Cent During JAY-Z Beef: 'I Didn’t Know How To Respond'
Beyoncé once confronted 50 Cent over his long-simmering rivalry with JAY-Z, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has revealed. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), 50 recalled Queen Bey stepping to him in Vegas while he was greeting Hov because she assumed he was confronting her then-boyfriend.
Oscar Isaac Back-Pedals On His ‘Star Wars’ Burn Out, Says “I’m So Open” To More Poe Dameron If It’s A “Great Idea”
Back in 2020, Oscar Isaac gave the “Star Wars” universe a great kiss-off when he quipped that he wouldn’t do any other films set in a galaxy far, far away “unless I need another house or something.” He was just as blunt about “Star Wars” on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival last year, too. When asked why he wanted to star in Paul Schrader‘s “The Card Counter,” he replied, “I’ve been in green-screen space land for quite a few years and I was desperate to do a character study.” Enough said, Mr. Isaac.
‘The Electric State’: Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jenny Slate & More Join The Russos’ Next Netflix Film
After a massive marketing campaign and boasting the biggest budget for a Netflix movie ever, “The Gray Man” hit the streamer last month to …a pretty tepid critical response. Joe and Anthony Russo‘s latest received next to no positive tallies from critics. No surprise there: few recent blockbusters are as wooden or narratively inert. But viewership numbers for the actioner are ever-climbing, so the Russos’ next project for them continues full steam ahead.
‘Saloum’ Trailer: IFC Midnight Gives Senegalese Thriller A Limited Release On September 2, Hits Shudder September 8
Few films at TIFF 2021 were as genre-bending and defiantly original as the Senegalese thriller “Saloum.” Congolese director Jean Luc Herbulot mixes styles as diverse as spaghetti westerns, monster movies, and samurai dramas in the movie without overshadowing the story’s West African backdrop. Sound exciting to anyone else? Well, IFC Midnight thinks so. They’re so high on the film that they’re giving it a theatrical run in NYC and Los Angeles.
Michael Mann Abandoned A James Dean Biopic Because He Was Tired Of Waiting For Leonardo DiCaprio To Age
It’s Michael Mann mania this week with the new release of the director’s prequel/sequel novel to his 1995 crime film masterpiece “Heat.” The book comes hot on the heels of Mann starting production on his “Ferrari” biopic in Italy. And Mann has “Heat 2” on deck as his next movie after he finishes “Ferrari.”
‘The Princess’ Review: Engrossing New Princess Diana Documentary Plays Out Like a Thriller
With the sheer onslaught of material based around Princess Diana’s life — “The Crown,” “Spencer,” “Diana: The Musical” — the thought of another film taking her famous life is, honestly, a bit draining. What more can one say about the world’s most famous Princess? Her relationships with Prince Charles, her children, Dodi Al Fayed, and the media have been covered so exhaustively that it comes as something of a surprise that Ed Perkins’ HBO documentary “The Princess” manages to be surprising and novel, if not exactly revelatory. Eschewing the traditional talking-head approach that so many others have taken, Perkins’ film instead is constructed entirely of contemporaneous footage. No narrator to guide, no one to contextualize or historicize. Instead, we are given news reporters, home videos, tabloid headlines, and talk show hosts.
Michelle Visage Teases ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ & Reacts To The Surprise Emmy Nod For ‘Watcha Packin’ [Interview]
There are a lot of hard-working people in Hollywood both in front of and behind the camera. It’s hard to find one as busy as Michelle Visage, however. The star of late 80’s girl group Seduction spent over a decade in morning radio gigs until 2011 when she became a permanent judge on the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Since then she’s toured the world, won an Emmy Award, won a PGA Award, appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother UK,” co-hosted “Drag Race” franchises on the BBC and “Down Under,” and, frankly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Last month, she saw herself earning another Emmy nomination not just for her contributions to “Drag Race” season 14, but for the program’s official interview aftershow, “Watcha Packin’.” A sign of just how much the Television Academy loves and respects the World of Wonder production.
‘Emily’ Trailer’: Emma Mackey Is The Rebel, Misfit, Genius, Emily Brontë
Rebel. Misfit. Genius. Yep, that’s famous author Emily Brontë reimagined. “Emily, how did you write ‘Wuthering Heights?” That’s the first question and line of dialogue in the new trailer for “Emily,” which imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, Brontë, one of the world’s most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30.
‘Bad Sisters’ Review: Sharon Horgan’s Latest Is A Frank, Darkly Funny Show About Family And Murder
Think about the worst guy you know. What about the second-worst guy? Keep this up for a while longer, then combine them all, and you might start to get a mental picture of the world-class jerk at the center of “Bad Sisters.” The new Apple TV+ series from “Catastrophe” co-creator Sharon Horgan is about a man who’s so off-putting and manipulative that when he meets his maker earlier than expected, the question isn’t who would want him dead, but who wouldn’t? It’s a simple idea, but it’s one the series is able to run with thanks to a cast of winning characters, a streak of pitch-black humor, and a surprisingly transgressive frankness with regard to its central violence.
Don’t Look For A Rivalry Between ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ & ‘House of Dragons’ [TCA]
There are few series that have been cloaked in as much secrecy as “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Amazon Prime Video acquired the rights in 2017 for a massive $250 million and in the years since all of Hollywood (and “LOTR” fandom) have been curious about the creative direction for the prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal masterwork. Those details will slowly come to light once the program finally has its moment in the sun on Sept. 2. In the meantime, the large ensemble cast and its creators are in the early days of a massive press tour which continued this morning with a virtual Television Critics Association panel.
Elizabeth Meriwether Says ‘The Dropout’ “Scared The Pants” Off Her [Interview]
Elizabeth Meriwether is no stranger to success. She wasn’t even 30 when she created “New Girl,” one of the seminal comedy shows of the past 15 years. Her most recent endeavor, “The Dropout,” about the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, rewarded her with the first two Emmy nominations of her career, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series or Movie. It’s an experience she’s not sure she’ll have again.
Mark Ruffalo Defends Marvel Output: “You Get The Same Version Of ‘Star Wars’ Each Time” But Not In The MCU
“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” premieres on Disney+ next week, and it’s the latest of almost a dozen MCU series to hit the streamer in less than two years. It begs the question: is Marvel releasing too much content? MCU mainstay Mark Ruffalo doesn’t think so and even took a dig at the rival “Star Wars” universe to explain why.
