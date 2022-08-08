Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘The Princess’ Review: Engrossing New Princess Diana Documentary Plays Out Like a Thriller
With the sheer onslaught of material based around Princess Diana’s life — “The Crown,” “Spencer,” “Diana: The Musical” — the thought of another film taking her famous life is, honestly, a bit draining. What more can one say about the world’s most famous Princess? Her relationships with Prince Charles, her children, Dodi Al Fayed, and the media have been covered so exhaustively that it comes as something of a surprise that Ed Perkins’ HBO documentary “The Princess” manages to be surprising and novel, if not exactly revelatory. Eschewing the traditional talking-head approach that so many others have taken, Perkins’ film instead is constructed entirely of contemporaneous footage. No narrator to guide, no one to contextualize or historicize. Instead, we are given news reporters, home videos, tabloid headlines, and talk show hosts.
Tell Us The Worst And Most Out-Of-Place Moment From An Otherwise Great TV Series
Tyrion had a lot of nerve saying Bran had the best story in front of Arya and Sansa.
theplaylist.net
Antoine Fuqua Calls ‘American Gangster’ “Heartbreaking” & The Film That Got Away
Antonie Fuqua is in the midst of a career renaissance right now. After “The Guilty,” “Infinite,” and “The Day Sports Stood Still” last year, his Amazon Prime Video show “The Terminal List” dropped in July. Fuqua’s documentary series, “Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers,” also hits Hulu on August 15. He also potentially has “Emancipation” on the way in 2023. However, Apple may hold off on that film’s release if the controversy surrounding Will Smith fails to die down.
theplaylist.net
David Lindelof Thinks Less Marvel Movies Would Make Each Of Them “A Little Bit More Special”
“Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof has an easy solution to the abundance of movies in the MCU: less is more. Variety reports that when Lindelof dropped in on Vulture’s “Into It” podcast, he offered his antidote as to why moviegoers and Disney+ subscribers feel like Marvel movies have grown stale. And it’s the antithesis of Kevin Feige‘s current model. In short, the spate of Marvel properties works against the brand.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
Elizabeth Meriwether Says ‘The Dropout’ “Scared The Pants” Off Her [Interview]
Elizabeth Meriwether is no stranger to success. She wasn’t even 30 when she created “New Girl,” one of the seminal comedy shows of the past 15 years. Her most recent endeavor, “The Dropout,” about the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, rewarded her with the first two Emmy nominations of her career, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series or Movie. It’s an experience she’s not sure she’ll have again.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
theplaylist.net
‘We’re Here,’ ‘Arcane’ & ‘Legendary’ Win Juried 2022 Emmy Awards
The first Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony won’t occur until Saturday, September 3rd, but the Television Academy already has an initial slate of 2022 winners. According to a release from the Television Academy, these juried recipients were screened d and then judge by a panel of professionals in their respective peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup, and Motion Design). This year’s winners represent programs such as “We’re Here,” “Arcane,” “Legendary” and “Love, Death + Robots.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
New ‘Black Adam’ Photos: Dwayne Johnson Embraces His Dark Side In DC’s New Blockbuster Out October 21
When he transitioned from the squared circle to the silver screen, Dwayne Johnson built his Hollywood pedigree playing good guys with a tough exterior and a just as solid moral code. Of course, one has to overlook his villainous early turn as The Scorpion King in “The Mummy Returns” for that narrative to work. Now, Johnson returns to ancient super-villainy, or at least anti-heroism, in DC Film‘s upcoming blockbuster “Black Adam,” and he cannot wait to don the mantle.
theplaylist.net
‘Saloum’ Trailer: IFC Midnight Gives Senegalese Thriller A Limited Release On September 2, Hits Shudder September 8
Few films at TIFF 2021 were as genre-bending and defiantly original as the Senegalese thriller “Saloum.” Congolese director Jean Luc Herbulot mixes styles as diverse as spaghetti westerns, monster movies, and samurai dramas in the movie without overshadowing the story’s West African backdrop. Sound exciting to anyone else? Well, IFC Midnight thinks so. They’re so high on the film that they’re giving it a theatrical run in NYC and Los Angeles.
theplaylist.net
‘Emily’ Trailer’: Emma Mackey Is The Rebel, Misfit, Genius, Emily Brontë
Rebel. Misfit. Genius. Yep, that’s famous author Emily Brontë reimagined. “Emily, how did you write ‘Wuthering Heights?” That’s the first question and line of dialogue in the new trailer for “Emily,” which imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, Brontë, one of the world’s most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
Don’t Look For A Rivalry Between ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ & ‘House of Dragons’ [TCA]
There are few series that have been cloaked in as much secrecy as “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Amazon Prime Video acquired the rights in 2017 for a massive $250 million and in the years since all of Hollywood (and “LOTR” fandom) have been curious about the creative direction for the prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal masterwork. Those details will slowly come to light once the program finally has its moment in the sun on Sept. 2. In the meantime, the large ensemble cast and its creators are in the early days of a massive press tour which continued this morning with a virtual Television Critics Association panel.
theplaylist.net
Oscar Isaac Back-Pedals On His ‘Star Wars’ Burn Out, Says “I’m So Open” To More Poe Dameron If It’s A “Great Idea”
Back in 2020, Oscar Isaac gave the “Star Wars” universe a great kiss-off when he quipped that he wouldn’t do any other films set in a galaxy far, far away “unless I need another house or something.” He was just as blunt about “Star Wars” on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival last year, too. When asked why he wanted to star in Paul Schrader‘s “The Card Counter,” he replied, “I’ve been in green-screen space land for quite a few years and I was desperate to do a character study.” Enough said, Mr. Isaac.
theplaylist.net
Michael Mann Abandoned A James Dean Biopic Because He Was Tired Of Waiting For Leonardo DiCaprio To Age
It’s Michael Mann mania this week with the new release of the director’s prequel/sequel novel to his 1995 crime film masterpiece “Heat.” The book comes hot on the heels of Mann starting production on his “Ferrari” biopic in Italy. And Mann has “Heat 2” on deck as his next movie after he finishes “Ferrari.”
theplaylist.net
‘Wedding Season’ Trailer: ‘Til Death Do Us Part Gets A More Sinister Meaning In Hulu’s New Thriller Series
Weddings are typically jovial celebrations, where friends and family come together to honor the ritual bonds that commemorate the rest of one couple’s life together. But, of course, wedding parties may wind up as bacchanals, and who knows what could happen between guests after the vows are consummated?. “Wedding...
theplaylist.net
WB Reportedly Debating Whether To Bring Back Leslie Grace As ‘Batgirl,’ While Certain DC Projects Remain Question Marks
Sick of the DC Universe and all its loose lips, sinking ships, and various PR disasters? Sorry, there’s more to come, but suffice to say, for the last few weeks, ever since the “Batgirl” was canceled, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the company that’s seemingly in the press every day for one negative story after another. Either it’s something that their too-toxic-to-touch “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller did or got arrested for, or it’s some update on “Batgirl” that make the optics of canceling an Afro-Latinx-led project while continuing to support a film by an embattled white actor who has had the worst PR of 2022 look worse and worse.
theplaylist.net
‘Vesper’ Trailer: Humanity’s Future Hangs In The Balance In Post-Collapse Adventure Coming September 30
What best describes Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper‘s latest film, “Vesper“? Earth is no longer sustainable; society has collapsed, and humanity is forced to rely on its survival skills. Add in a father-daughter dynamic and an outside chance of an alternative future, and that’s the gist.
theplaylist.net
Mark Ruffalo Defends Marvel Output: “You Get The Same Version Of ‘Star Wars’ Each Time” But Not In The MCU
“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” premieres on Disney+ next week, and it’s the latest of almost a dozen MCU series to hit the streamer in less than two years. It begs the question: is Marvel releasing too much content? MCU mainstay Mark Ruffalo doesn’t think so and even took a dig at the rival “Star Wars” universe to explain why.
theplaylist.net
New ”Petrov’s Flu’ Trailer: Kirill Serebrennikov’s Russian Dramedy Finally Hits US Theaters On September 23
Kirill Serebrennikov is already a director of note in his native Russia. Now that his last two films have competed for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in back-to-back years, he may also get the recognition he deserves stateside. His 2021 Cannes film, “Petrov’s Flu,” finally gets its US theatrical release this September, courtesy of Strand Releasing.
Comments / 0