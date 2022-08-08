With the sheer onslaught of material based around Princess Diana’s life — “The Crown,” “Spencer,” “Diana: The Musical” — the thought of another film taking her famous life is, honestly, a bit draining. What more can one say about the world’s most famous Princess? Her relationships with Prince Charles, her children, Dodi Al Fayed, and the media have been covered so exhaustively that it comes as something of a surprise that Ed Perkins’ HBO documentary “The Princess” manages to be surprising and novel, if not exactly revelatory. Eschewing the traditional talking-head approach that so many others have taken, Perkins’ film instead is constructed entirely of contemporaneous footage. No narrator to guide, no one to contextualize or historicize. Instead, we are given news reporters, home videos, tabloid headlines, and talk show hosts.

