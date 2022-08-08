Read full article on original website
Michael Mann Abandoned A James Dean Biopic Because He Was Tired Of Waiting For Leonardo DiCaprio To Age
It’s Michael Mann mania this week with the new release of the director’s prequel/sequel novel to his 1995 crime film masterpiece “Heat.” The book comes hot on the heels of Mann starting production on his “Ferrari” biopic in Italy. And Mann has “Heat 2” on deck as his next movie after he finishes “Ferrari.”
‘Emily’ Trailer’: Emma Mackey Is The Rebel, Misfit, Genius, Emily Brontë
Rebel. Misfit. Genius. Yep, that’s famous author Emily Brontë reimagined. “Emily, how did you write ‘Wuthering Heights?” That’s the first question and line of dialogue in the new trailer for “Emily,” which imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, Brontë, one of the world’s most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30.
‘Sinking Spring’: Brian Tyree Henry To Star In New Apple TV+ Philadelphia Crime Series From Ridley Scott
Brian Tyree Henry just shot up Japan mid-commute with Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor Johnson in David Leitch‘s “Bullet Train.” Now, he’ll do the same on the streets of Philadelphia, courtesy of Apple TV+, Ridley Scott, and “Top Gun: Maverick” scribe “Peter Craig.”
‘Bad Sisters’ Review: Sharon Horgan’s Latest Is A Frank, Darkly Funny Show About Family And Murder
Think about the worst guy you know. What about the second-worst guy? Keep this up for a while longer, then combine them all, and you might start to get a mental picture of the world-class jerk at the center of “Bad Sisters.” The new Apple TV+ series from “Catastrophe” co-creator Sharon Horgan is about a man who’s so off-putting and manipulative that when he meets his maker earlier than expected, the question isn’t who would want him dead, but who wouldn’t? It’s a simple idea, but it’s one the series is able to run with thanks to a cast of winning characters, a streak of pitch-black humor, and a surprisingly transgressive frankness with regard to its central violence.
‘The Bear’: Ebon Moss-Bachrach On The “High-Sodium Volatility” Of FX’s Dysfunctional Family Restaurant Series [Interview]
While summer 2022 was full of anticipated TV franchises, “Obi-Wan: Kenobi,” “Ms. Marvel,” “The Boys,” “Hacks,” etc., perhaps nothing came out of nowhere and bumrushed audiences as much as FX’s “The Bear,” an unlikely hit that quickly became the talk of the internet when it arrived in June and the weeks after. As word of mouth built, everyone was talking about “The Bear.” And no, it’s not a wilderness show, but perhaps everyone’s just as desperate to survive and get out unscathed.
‘The Princess’ Review: Engrossing New Princess Diana Documentary Plays Out Like a Thriller
With the sheer onslaught of material based around Princess Diana’s life — “The Crown,” “Spencer,” “Diana: The Musical” — the thought of another film taking her famous life is, honestly, a bit draining. What more can one say about the world’s most famous Princess? Her relationships with Prince Charles, her children, Dodi Al Fayed, and the media have been covered so exhaustively that it comes as something of a surprise that Ed Perkins’ HBO documentary “The Princess” manages to be surprising and novel, if not exactly revelatory. Eschewing the traditional talking-head approach that so many others have taken, Perkins’ film instead is constructed entirely of contemporaneous footage. No narrator to guide, no one to contextualize or historicize. Instead, we are given news reporters, home videos, tabloid headlines, and talk show hosts.
Elizabeth Meriwether Says ‘The Dropout’ “Scared The Pants” Off Her [Interview]
Elizabeth Meriwether is no stranger to success. She wasn’t even 30 when she created “New Girl,” one of the seminal comedy shows of the past 15 years. Her most recent endeavor, “The Dropout,” about the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, rewarded her with the first two Emmy nominations of her career, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series or Movie. It’s an experience she’s not sure she’ll have again.
Oscar Isaac Back-Pedals On His ‘Star Wars’ Burn Out, Says “I’m So Open” To More Poe Dameron If It’s A “Great Idea”
Back in 2020, Oscar Isaac gave the “Star Wars” universe a great kiss-off when he quipped that he wouldn’t do any other films set in a galaxy far, far away “unless I need another house or something.” He was just as blunt about “Star Wars” on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival last year, too. When asked why he wanted to star in Paul Schrader‘s “The Card Counter,” he replied, “I’ve been in green-screen space land for quite a few years and I was desperate to do a character study.” Enough said, Mr. Isaac.
‘The Electric State’: Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jenny Slate & More Join The Russos’ Next Netflix Film
After a massive marketing campaign and boasting the biggest budget for a Netflix movie ever, “The Gray Man” hit the streamer last month to …a pretty tepid critical response. Joe and Anthony Russo‘s latest received next to no positive tallies from critics. No surprise there: few recent blockbusters are as wooden or narratively inert. But viewership numbers for the actioner are ever-climbing, so the Russos’ next project for them continues full steam ahead.
‘She-Hulk’: Series Creator Jessica Gao Reveals She Was Rejected By Marvel On Three Other Projects
“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” is the next Marvel property to release this year, coming out next week on August 18. And the nine-episode series may be the most original and unlikely MCU content yet: a legal drama, but with superheroes. Series creator Jessica Gao is confident the project will find an audience, though, and a lot of that has to do with the source material she used from original Marvel comics.
‘The Fall Guy’: Emily Blunt Joins David Leitch’s Take On The Classic TV Series With Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling has no plans of exiting the action genre after “The Gray Man.” David Leitch doesn’t either after “Bullet Train.” The pair team up soon for their adaptation of the 1980s stunt-man/bounty hunter TV series “The Fall Guy.” The movie won’t be out until March 1, 2024, but Universal Pictures knows who’ll star across from Gosling, and Deadline has the scoop.
