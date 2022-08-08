ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: Purdue DL expected to miss 2022 with latest season-ending injury for Boilermakers

Purdue has reportedly lost another player to a season-ending injury. This time, the injury comes on the defensive side of the ball to defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis. According to Tom Dienhart with GoldandBlack.com, Lewis went down with an ankle injury Thursday. That injury is expected to end Lewis’ season with surgery for the injury expected to come next week.

