Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Details reportedly revealed for serious injury to Purdue DL Damarjhe Lewis
Purdue redshirt junior defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis was expecting to be a significant contributor on the defensive line before suffering an ankle injury on Thursday. Rivals’ Tom Dienhart now reports that Lewis has suffered a broken ankle and is not expected to return in the 2022 season. Lewis was...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State RB, former 4-star prospect, no longer on Nittany Lion roster, per report
Penn State’s RB room is reportedly losing a piece midway through fall camp. According to Tyler Donohue with Lions 247, third-year player Caziah Holmes is no longer listed on Penn State’s roster. Holmes was seen out at practice for Penn State as recently as Wednesday. Holmes originally came...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Penn State
The Big Ten Network is out and about for its annual fall bus tour throughout training camps across the conference. The Penn State stop was recently, and analyst Joshua Perry shared his three key takeaways from the stop. Perry’s takeaways highlighted the leadership, skill on both sides of the ball...
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Purdue DL expected to miss 2022 with latest season-ending injury for Boilermakers
Purdue has reportedly lost another player to a season-ending injury. This time, the injury comes on the defensive side of the ball to defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis. According to Tom Dienhart with GoldandBlack.com, Lewis went down with an ankle injury Thursday. That injury is expected to end Lewis’ season with surgery for the injury expected to come next week.
Comments / 0