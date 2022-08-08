Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz
UPDATE, 2:36 p.m.- CAL FIRE crews say forward progress has stopped on the DeLaveaga Fire. Crews say about three to five acres burned. No injuries or structures reported. Crews are expected to be on scene for hours. The cause is still under investigation. SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - A fire has broken out at the The post UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Betabel Road project continues to move forward
The current status on the next phase of the Betabel Road project, located at 9641 Betabel Road along Hwy 101, is that the draft environmental impact report for the Commercial Development Use Permit began its 45-day public review period on July 22 and will end Sept. 6, according to Abraham Prado, San Benito County’s assistant director of planning and building services.
Fremont road closures planned for car show Sunday
FREMONT (BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G streets, H Street between […]
indybay.org
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morgan Hill Times
Firefighters rescue person stuck in manhole in Morgan Hill
A construction worker fell about 20 feet down a manhole in a Morgan Hill roadway Aug. 11, prompting a “confined space rescue” from nearby firefighters and emergency personnel, according to authorities. CalFire and other agencies responded to the scene about 2:30pm near Ridgeview Court and Jackson Oaks Drive...
NBC Bay Area
Road Construction Worker Rescued From Manhole in Morgan Hill
Firefighters rescued a road construction worker who fell about 20 feet down a manhole in Morgan Hill Thursday. The incident was reported in the area of Ridgeview Court and Jackson Oaks Drive around 2:30 p.m. The condition of the man is unknown but police said he is alive. He was...
Massive cannabis operation discovered in berry farm
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation […]
Student Lookout: Hang out at the Watsonville Hangar and the return of the Santa Cruz County Fair
This week's Student Lookout offers student discounts, some fun events, information about Watsonville's Hangar complex, September's county fair and great places to eat in Santa Cruz on a budget
KSBW.com
Suspicious device found at Watsonville courthouse, roads closed
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A suspicious item was located near the Watsonville Courthouse, Thursday morning. According to the city, road closures were put into place on Second Street between Rodriguez and Main Street. There are voluntary evacuations within the area, the city noted. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office bomb...
Morgan Hill Times
Santa Clara County reopens applications for microbusiness grants
Small businesses in Santa Clara County can apply for grants of up to $2,500 if they have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic after the county reopened its microbusiness grant program. While the county has awarded more than 500 grants through the program’s first two phases, roughly 300 grants...
hoodline.com
Hit new outdoor public market provides evening fun each week in East San Jose
An outdoor public market in East San Jose that is only about a month old has already become a big hit. The Tully Night Market happens on Wednesday night near the Tully Road Ballfields and the public library branch. It features food trucks, art, music, and vendor booths. It was started by District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza, who got funding for the market in last year’s budget. She had the goal of bringing community members together each week for a night of fun in an area of San Jose that often gets overlooked. “The Tully Library and ballfields have been underutilized as a whole, and that area also serves as this nexus of really underserved communities,” Esparza told San José Spotlight.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
KSBW.com
Underground power lines already happening in Santa Cruz County local officials want more strategic approach
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — PG&E is strengthening its power system in Santa Cruz County. Swanton Road, along the north coast of Santa Cruz County, has already benefitted from undergrounding powerlines. In all, there are about two miles of undergrounding planned for this fall, but the county wonders if it's strategically sound.
KSBW.com
Car Week is back on the Central Coast, here are some free events everyone can enjoy
MONTEREY, Calif. — This year’s car week is back in full after COVID-19. The 10 days are even filled with auctions and expos kick off Friday. With over 85,000 visitors expected to attend, and generating over $65 million back in 2019, car week is expected to exceed expectations this year.
Bay Area's biggest county gets encouraging sign in new homelessness data
The Bay Area’s most populous county placed 20% more unhoused residents in permanent housing in the first half of this year than the last six months of 2021, according to new data published earlier this week.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Council Approves Cambrian Village Development
An old-school shopping center in San Jose is getting a long-promised makeover. Cambrian Village, best known for its carousel sign, was built in the 1950s and hasn't changed much. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council approved a dramatic redesign combining shopping with residential units. It includes 300 apartments, about...
KSBW.com
Illegal cannabis farm hidden on berry farm in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — An illegal cannabis operation was found in Monterey County, hidden by a berry farm, by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. According to the DA's office, law enforcement found more than 14,000 illegal cannabis plants and more than 15 tons of processed cannabis. The illegal operation...
Driver crashes into SJ apartment sparking 2-alarm fire; firefighter injured by exploding tire
A 2-alarm fire broke out at a San Jose apartment complex on Friday afternoon after a driver crashed into the building striking a gas meter.
Gilroy Dispatch
Cortes Alvarez sworn in as CHP officer
Carlos Cortes Alvarez of Gilroy has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Cortes Alvarez graduated from Gilroy High School in 2009. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a communications technician...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime
An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Comments / 0