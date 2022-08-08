ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Skin cancer on rise in NE

A new report finds skin cancer on the rise in Nebraska with thousands of new cases and hundreds of deaths in recent years. According to Quote Wizard, Nebraska has seen a 13 percent increase in skin cancer cases over the last four years, the second highest increase in the country.
NEBRASKA STATE

