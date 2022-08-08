Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Meet the western Pennsylvania women who played in the All-American Girls Professional League
The new series is an updated remake of the 1992 classic "A League of Their Own" Grab your baseball gloves and head to the sofa. A new television series shot in Pittsburgh and based on the All-American Girls Professional League premieres this week. Fourteen women from western Pennsylvania played in the real-life league during the 1940s and 50s in teams across the country.
Wednesday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Slovis Showcasing Live Arm vs. Air
Speaking purely of arm talent, Kedon Slovis has the upper hand among Pitt Panthers quarterbacks.
cruiseindustrynews.com
Pittsburgh Athletes Join with American Queen to Introduce Job Opportunities
American Queen Voyages is collaborating with local Pittsburgh student-athletes on a project that aims to raise awareness of the American Queen’s arrival in the city and the job openings available within the company, according to a press release. The NIL (name, image, likeness) campaign stars football offensive lineman Carter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-end Pittsburgh summer basketball league features fierce competition, fun trash talk
Every Monday through Thursday afternoon during the summer, Gilmore Cummings comes to A Giving Heart Community Center, a small, gritty gym located on Climax Street in Allentown, to prepare for the night’s basketball games. “I want to build a culture for the pros and college kids here in Pittsburgh,”...
Big brother was 'eye-opener' for defender who may turn heads at WVU
The idea behind bringing Jasir Cox to West Virginia is, of course, that the transition from the FCS to the Power 5 will work. The Mountaineers trust a player's desire to prove himself worthy of a level that eluded him before and believe in the possibilities after seeing cornerback Charles Woods make the move last year.
Pitt Football Practice Takeaways: Live From the South Side
The Pitt Panthers were in full pads on Monday for just the second time.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach brings passion for basketball to struggling Jeannette girls program
Adopted at age 11 and growing up in a family of eight siblings, Anna Leonard learned to make her own way through life. Basketball has been her vehicle. It is her passion. After all, her nickname is “Hoopz.”. “I moved out after high school and I have been running...
behindthesteelcurtain.com
A family vacation to Pittsburgh deepens my love for the Steelers
Pittsburgh is not generally perceived as a tourist destination. It does not show up on Forbes’ list of the 30 most visited cities in the United States. It doesn’t have the nice weather of southern cities, the stunning landscape of destinations out west or the cultural appeal of the big cities on the east coast. It is, to many Americans, an old steel town whose best days died forty years ago with the industry for which it’s known.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Can Pittsburgh Save The Planet?
Visiting Pittsburgh in 1930, R.L. Duffus could hardly contain his disgust. “Quiet valleys have been inundated with slag, defaced with refuse, marred by hideous buildings,” the journalist wrote for Harper’s. “Life for the majority of the population has been rendered unspeakably pinched and dingy.” In a further twist of the knife, the Harper’s headline wondered: “Is Pittsburgh Civilized?”
Caliente Pizza and Draft House opening inside Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — Caliente Pizza and Draft House, the local pizza restaurant that started in Bloomfield but soon grew to now operate seven locations in the region, is expanding yet again. This time, the restaurant will be bringing its offerings, which will include slices of cheese, pepperoni and pepperoni and...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Penn Brewery Sold to Local Businessman, as Current Owners Plan to Retire
It’s the end of an era for a local brewery, but when one door closes, another opens. Penn Brewery has been brewing classic lagers and German beer styles in Pittsburgh since 1986, making it the oldest and largest brewery in Pittsburgh and one of the oldest craft breweries in the U.S. But its owners, Sandy Cindrich, Corey Little and Linda Nyman, announced this week via social media that they plan to sell the business to Pittsburgh-based businessman and owner of Arkham Realty Stefan Nitsch. Cindrich, Little and Nyman plan to retire.
pghcitypaper.com
5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh
This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
West Liberty and Wheeling University enter into an agreement
WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy. The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday. “This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most […]
pghcitypaper.com
Coraopolis is becoming a community hub for Pittsburgh’s growing Latino population
Ever Castillo just opened what he suspects is Pennsylvania’s first Honduran restaurant outside of Philadelphia. His chosen location — Coraopolis — was until recently known mostly as a sleepy river town 10 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, hemmed in by water, trees, and steep hillsides. But a burst of redevelopment has coincided with an influx of Latino residents, returning the town to something more resembling its early 20th century past, where incoming workers from Italy and the Balkans contributed to decades of vibrant growth.
Pittsburgh native, 2-time Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough dead at 89
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh native and renowned Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough has died at 89, his family announced. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. According to a post to McCullough’s Facebook page, the author passed away surrounded by his five children on Sunday. Allegheny...
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood
Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
discovertheburgh.com
16 Concert Venues in Pittsburgh to Take in a Great Show
There was a time in the not-so-distant past that if you brought up the Pittsburgh music scene, odds are good the response you'd get from others was “it is terrible, [city] is better”. For a while, we thought that too. But in recent years, the popularity of live...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native David McCullough remembered as ‘guiding light’ for preserving Western Pa. history
Local historians and government leaders on Monday celebrated the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Pittsburgh native David McCullough and said he played a pivotal role in helping to preserve Southwestern Pennsylvania history. McCullough, who grew up in Point Breeze, died Sunday at 89. Two local history organizations — the...
American Airlines announces cuts, impacting hundreds of flights out of Pittsburgh this fall
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — American Airlines announced it’s reducing its flight schedule this holiday season by cutting almost a third of its outgoing flights this November out of Pittsburgh. Some passengers are really disappointed. “I do a lot of traveling during the holidays. I do a lot of...
