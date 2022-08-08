Read full article on original website
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
WDBJ7.com
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Franklin News Post
Ex-Rocky Mount police sergeant sentenced to 7 years-plus in prison for role in U.S. Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A former Rocky Mount police sergeant who was in the first wave of rioters to force their way into the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Thursday to seven years and three months in prison. The sentence for Thomas “T.J.” Robertson was equivalent to the harshest punishment to be...
chathamstartribune.com
Public hampering efforts to combat cat colony in Danville
Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
WDBJ7.com
Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated
(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
WDBJ7.com
Photo released of person wanted in Craig Co.
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a person sought on traffic charges. The sheriff’s office says the person was last reported seen in the area of Route 42 and Route 630. Deputies say the person is not believed to...
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving
A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wfxrtv.com
Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
WDBJ7.com
“We were all trapped in.” Residents speak after downtown Roanoke standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
Franklin News Post
Take Pride in SML collects 4 tons of debris
Community volunteers collected approximately 8,600 pounds of debris as part of a modified version of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake cleanup days, according to the final 2022 collection report released recently. Bill Butterfield, one of the event’s organizers, said the amount collected throughout the month of May fell short...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville schools open with handful of vacancies
Danville school leaders say they filled most of the vacancies created by summer turnover. But there are still a few positions to fill as they begin the 2022-2023 school year. At one point the school system’s Human Resources Division reported 60 vacant positions. Some were newly created and others were existing positions left vacant. Assistant Superintendent Natalie Halloran told the School Board Thursday that only a small handful remain. “For the few remaining vacancies we will open the year with certified staffer in the classrooms, so all students will have a certified teacher in front of them,” Halloran said.
WDBJ7.com
Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced to prison for role in DC riot
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to prison after being convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Thomas Robertson was sentenced August 11 to seven years, three months in prison, followed by 36 months supervised release. He will get credit for 13 months already served in jail.
Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol
Justice Department prosecutors recommended six months of probation along with a period of home detention or "community confinement" for former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
A four-hour standoff in Roanoke overnight led to an exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect, and now Virginia State Police are investigating. The Roanoke Police Department requested the VSP investigation into the officers’ actions in the incident, which began at 11:02 p.m. with a response to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 killing in Lynchburg has pleaded guilty, four months after a jury deadlocked during trial deliberations in his case. Devon Bailey offered the plea August 8 to Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr. He was sentenced on that charge and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, but as he was 15 years old at the time of the killing, he has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Serious Offender until he is 21 years old.
Henry Co. officials seeking resident participation in broadband internet survey
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new survey has been created by Henry County officials for residents regarding their home internet service that will be used to expand internet options county-wide. Henry County says the survey was created for people who want to upgrade their internet connections, but have limited alternative provider options. According to […]
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man found lying in yard with gunshot wounds
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday. Police were notified just after 7 in the evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke...
