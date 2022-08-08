Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
States With the Deadliest Fires
Wildfires pose a rising threat to public safety in the United States. Data from the Environmental Protection Agency show that they have grown larger, more common, and more intense in recent decades. As wildfires are becoming more destructive, fires of all types – wild or otherwise – are getting deadlier. (Here is a look at […]
Mountain Dew Energy Drink Takes a Bullet for Driver in Indiana
Truck driver is lucky to be alive after a random shooting on an Indiana highway. My Doctor has told me on more than one occasion that if I don't stop drinking Mountain Dew, it's going to kill me. She clearly hasn't heard about the incident that took place on Interstate 80 in Indiana, less than a mile from the Illinois state line on Monday afternoon.
