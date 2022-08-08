Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Jaxson Kirkland Will Miss The First Game Of The Season
On Saturday, following the first full scrimmage of fall camp, Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer dropped the news that Jaxson Kirkland will not be available to play in the first game of the season against Kent State on September 3rd. The reason the sixth-year senior has to miss the game is because of his appeal to the NCAA.
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year
At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
247Sports
WATCH: Pass catcher highlights from USC's Coliseum fall camp practice
For the fifth practice of USC fall camp the Trojans were in shells (shoulder pads only) and utilizing the field in the Los Angeles Coliseum for the fourth time this fall. Per usual, we were permitted to watch and film the team going through stretching and some position drills early on in practice.
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
247Sports
Another Loachapoka standout looks to put himself on Auburn's radar
LOACHAPOKA, Alabama - JC Hart was the one in the spotlight on Friday night as he announced his commitment, but he wasn’t the only talented Loachapoka defender in the room. Jamari Payne, a Class of 2024 defensive lineman got to watch Hart commit to Auburn. If all goes according to plan, Payne will also be committing to a Power Five school in a couple of years.
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
247Sports
Malcolm Epps doesn't mince words in his conviction of the USC TE group
“Personally, I feel like we have the best tight end room in the country.”. USC tight end Malcolm Epps made the attention-grabbing statement following USC’s fourth practice of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and even if people disagree, Epps thinks his teammates are great. “You can’t...
Notre Dame Practice Report: Offense (Aug. 11)
Notre Dame, Ind. — It doesn’t get much more August-football friendly than 72 degrees with a light breeze and that’s exactly what greeted Marcus Freeman’s Irish for Day 7 of training camp at the Irish Athletics Complex. No additional injuries to report on the offensive side...
Jake Dickert calls WSU RB Jaylen Jenkins 'fearless' after huge scrimmage
PULLMAN -- Freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins stole the show during Washington State's first fall scrimmage on Saturday. For a position WSU head man Jake Dickert has said will be by committee, Jenkins certainly made an impression to be a major part of that committee. "He's fearless," Dickert said of the 5-8, 177-pounder from Allen, Texas.
4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars
But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 6
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the sixth fall practice on Thursday. The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, which was the first in full pads this fall. The Hurricanes return to practice Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003...
Reports: Former Husky OL Nick Harris Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury In Preseason Opener
Reports came out on Saturday that former Husky offensive lineman Nick Harris, who had been the projected starter for the Cleveland Browns at center, suffered a season-ending knee injury during his team's game against Jacksonville last night. The injury happened on Cleveland's second offensive play of the game. Harris was...
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Notes from USF's first fall scrimmage
Full report is linked here from USF's official website. - Ajou Ajou had a 60-yard touchdown catch from Timmy McClain that apparently had a ton of YAC yardage onto the end of it. Joey Johnston said Ajou bobbled the short pass, then secured it, broke a tackle and raced down the left sideline to paydirt.
USF's 25 most important players of 2022: No. 21
Saturday marks 21 days until USF returns to action on the football field at Raymond James Stadium. The BYU Cougars are preparing for their cross-country trek that will help the Bulls begin one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in recent memory. USF head coach Jeff Scott enters his third year...
Wake Forest receiver Taylor Morin talks leadership, previews season ahead
Wake Forest enters the 2022 Football season with the top trio of starting receivers in the ACC, and arguably one of the best in the entire country.
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea recaps Commodores' first full scrimmage of fall camp
Only two weeks remain before Vanderbilt takes the field for its first game of the 2022 football season at Hawaii. The Commodores finally got in a full scrimmage on Saturday after last weekend's attempt got shut down midway through due to thunderstorms, and coach Clark Lea saw his team put a total of 22 drives on film at the Ensworth School with Vanderbilt Stadium unavailable as the university puts in new turf.
Boise State lands commitment from 2023 4-star Forward Andrew Meadow
When Leon Rice and his staff find someone they like, they don't waste much time in getting them on board. Take, for example, the Broncos newest commit, Andrew Meadow. Offered on July 31st, just 11 days before he makes his college choice. Whatever it is that the Bronco staff does,...
