NFL

247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year

At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Another Loachapoka standout looks to put himself on Auburn's radar

LOACHAPOKA, Alabama - JC Hart was the one in the spotlight on Friday night as he announced his commitment, but he wasn’t the only talented Loachapoka defender in the room. Jamari Payne, a Class of 2024 defensive lineman got to watch Hart commit to Auburn. If all goes according to plan, Payne will also be committing to a Power Five school in a couple of years.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Malcolm Epps doesn't mince words in his conviction of the USC TE group

“Personally, I feel like we have the best tight end room in the country.”. USC tight end Malcolm Epps made the attention-grabbing statement following USC’s fourth practice of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and even if people disagree, Epps thinks his teammates are great. “You can’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Notre Dame Practice Report: Offense (Aug. 11)

Notre Dame, Ind. — It doesn’t get much more August-football friendly than 72 degrees with a light breeze and that’s exactly what greeted Marcus Freeman’s Irish for Day 7 of training camp at the Irish Athletics Complex. No additional injuries to report on the offensive side...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Jake Dickert calls WSU RB Jaylen Jenkins 'fearless' after huge scrimmage

PULLMAN -- Freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins stole the show during Washington State's first fall scrimmage on Saturday. For a position WSU head man Jake Dickert has said will be by committee, Jenkins certainly made an impression to be a major part of that committee. "He's fearless," Dickert said of the 5-8, 177-pounder from Allen, Texas.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars

But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 6

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the sixth fall practice on Thursday. The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, which was the first in full pads this fall. The Hurricanes return to practice Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Notes from USF's first fall scrimmage

Full report is linked here from USF's official website. - Ajou Ajou had a 60-yard touchdown catch from Timmy McClain that apparently had a ton of YAC yardage onto the end of it. Joey Johnston said Ajou bobbled the short pass, then secured it, broke a tackle and raced down the left sideline to paydirt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

USF's 25 most important players of 2022: No. 21

Saturday marks 21 days until USF returns to action on the football field at Raymond James Stadium. The BYU Cougars are preparing for their cross-country trek that will help the Bulls begin one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in recent memory. USF head coach Jeff Scott enters his third year...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea recaps Commodores' first full scrimmage of fall camp

Only two weeks remain before Vanderbilt takes the field for its first game of the 2022 football season at Hawaii. The Commodores finally got in a full scrimmage on Saturday after last weekend's attempt got shut down midway through due to thunderstorms, and coach Clark Lea saw his team put a total of 22 drives on film at the Ensworth School with Vanderbilt Stadium unavailable as the university puts in new turf.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

