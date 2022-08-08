ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media reactions to UF landing a commitment from 4-star DL Kelby Collins

The Florida Gators have landed their biggest commitment thus far in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Saturday afternoon when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins picked UF over finalists Alabama and Georgia. This commitment is huge in many ways for the Gators. First, the Gators add a Top100 talent to their class, on top of him being an elite talent on his now, he's also been a target at a position of need. Finally, the Gators go into the state of Alabama and pluck a target for the Crimson Tide, who their staff wanted.
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman

The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
JJ Pegues showed off improvements in fall camp, Saturday's scrimmage

Although Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues returned to Oxford in the spring and already played in a scrimmage-type format inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, he still hasn't gotten over playing in the place he's always called home. Pegues and his fellow defensive lineman had a field day in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage....
Photos from WVU Football Fall Camp - Gallery #1

The time for WVU Football fall camp has come to a close. Or, it's close to it. Saturday marked the final day that media is (currently scheduled to be) allowed to watch practice, and it also marks the end of two weeks of preseason work. According to Head Coach Neal Brown, we're very quickly approaching the period where the Mountaineers will switch from "fall camp" and move into "preseason practice" mode, solidifying their two-deep, and preparing for the season opener against Pitt. To make sure we bring you the most complete coverage possible, EerSports sent photographer Zak Ranson out to catch some photos of the action. Here are a few of the shots of what he took.
VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 6

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the sixth fall practice on Thursday. The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, which was the first in full pads this fall. The Hurricanes return to practice Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003...
Alex Atkins talks offensive performance in second scrimmage, offensive identity at this point in camp

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins spoke about the performance on his side of the ball during the second preseason scrimmage for the Seminoles. He spoke about the quarterbacks - Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy - as well as wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and a number of his offensive linemen. He also spoke about the identity on the offensive side of the ball at this point in preseason camp. The complete video interview can be found below.
Freshman Focus: QB Donovan Leary

Illinois freshman quarterback Donovan Leary discusses his first training camp, what he's learning from the veteran quarterbacks and how watching his brother, NC State QB Devin Leary, has helped him.
Frost praises team's bond after Saturday practice, depth chart likely more set after Sunday scrimmage

Showcase time is two weeks away. Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost came with an optimistic tone after Saturday's practice, with that season opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, now just down the block even if the rugby/soccer stadium it will be played in is not. He also expects the depth chart to be more set heading into that game after this weekend, though it may not be on public display.
