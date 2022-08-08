Read full article on original website
Related
Details on New Irish WR Recruit Taeshaun Lyons
On Friday, Irish Illustrated spoke with 2023 receiver Taeshaun Lyons who discussed his background, his rise to a Power Five recruitment, and his new offer from Notre Dame.
Social media reactions to UF landing a commitment from 4-star DL Kelby Collins
The Florida Gators have landed their biggest commitment thus far in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Saturday afternoon when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins picked UF over finalists Alabama and Georgia. This commitment is huge in many ways for the Gators. First, the Gators add a Top100 talent to their class, on top of him being an elite talent on his now, he's also been a target at a position of need. Finally, the Gators go into the state of Alabama and pluck a target for the Crimson Tide, who their staff wanted.
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman
The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JJ Pegues showed off improvements in fall camp, Saturday's scrimmage
Although Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues returned to Oxford in the spring and already played in a scrimmage-type format inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, he still hasn't gotten over playing in the place he's always called home. Pegues and his fellow defensive lineman had a field day in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage....
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
Time to Schein: Bye Bye Brady?
Evan Washburn and Gary Parrish discuss Tom Brady taking a leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to personal reasons.
Photos from WVU Football Fall Camp - Gallery #1
The time for WVU Football fall camp has come to a close. Or, it's close to it. Saturday marked the final day that media is (currently scheduled to be) allowed to watch practice, and it also marks the end of two weeks of preseason work. According to Head Coach Neal Brown, we're very quickly approaching the period where the Mountaineers will switch from "fall camp" and move into "preseason practice" mode, solidifying their two-deep, and preparing for the season opener against Pitt. To make sure we bring you the most complete coverage possible, EerSports sent photographer Zak Ranson out to catch some photos of the action. Here are a few of the shots of what he took.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 6
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the sixth fall practice on Thursday. The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, which was the first in full pads this fall. The Hurricanes return to practice Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003...
Cats Insider: Where things stand with UK's top targets
The latest in Kentucky football recruiting. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Insider notes from Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp
Several insider notes from Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Alex Atkins talks offensive performance in second scrimmage, offensive identity at this point in camp
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins spoke about the performance on his side of the ball during the second preseason scrimmage for the Seminoles. He spoke about the quarterbacks - Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy - as well as wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and a number of his offensive linemen. He also spoke about the identity on the offensive side of the ball at this point in preseason camp. The complete video interview can be found below.
Player capsule: Kejuan Markham
The junior is one of ASU's most-experienced returning defensive backs and he is arguably a top three safety for the Sun Devils this season.
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
Adam Fuller goes in-depth about FSU's defensive performance in second scrimmage
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller discusses how his side of the ball did in Saturday's second preseason scrimmage. He also provides some strong opinions about FSU's offense after three weeks of camp. The complete video interview is below:. On how the defense performed in the scrimmage. I...
Freshman Focus: QB Donovan Leary
Illinois freshman quarterback Donovan Leary discusses his first training camp, what he's learning from the veteran quarterbacks and how watching his brother, NC State QB Devin Leary, has helped him.
Entering final season, is highly-touted Illini DL Calvin Avery ready to 'turn that corner'?
CHAMPAIGN — When Terrance Jamison first arrived as the Illinois defensive line coach almost two years ago, Calvin Avery to him looked every bit the four-star prospect the Texas native was proclaimed to be in the Class of 2018. And Jamison would know given that he recruited Avery when he was the defensive line coach at Texas Tech.
NFL・
247Sports
WATCH: Pass catcher highlights from USC's Coliseum fall camp practice
For the fifth practice of USC fall camp the Trojans were in shells (shoulder pads only) and utilizing the field in the Los Angeles Coliseum for the fourth time this fall. Per usual, we were permitted to watch and film the team going through stretching and some position drills early on in practice.
Frost praises team's bond after Saturday practice, depth chart likely more set after Sunday scrimmage
Showcase time is two weeks away. Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost came with an optimistic tone after Saturday's practice, with that season opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, now just down the block even if the rugby/soccer stadium it will be played in is not. He also expects the depth chart to be more set heading into that game after this weekend, though it may not be on public display.
Reports: Former Husky OL Nick Harris Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury In Preseason Opener
Reports came out on Saturday that former Husky offensive lineman Nick Harris, who had been the projected starter for the Cleveland Browns at center, suffered a season-ending knee injury during his team's game against Jacksonville last night. The injury happened on Cleveland's second offensive play of the game. Harris was...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0