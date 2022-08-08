Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022: How to watch and what to expect
Samsung's August 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event is this week, and here's what we expect to see at the event.
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on: The fun-size foldable
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shorter and wider than its predecessor, slims up the bezels, packs in the Galaxy S22's cameras, and even charges faster than the Fold 3.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Samsung launches its Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on Galaxy S22 phones
Samsung has officially started to roll out its One UI 5 open beta to Galaxy S22 owners in the US, Germany, and South Korea. The update comes only a few weeks ahead of Android 13’s expected release, and just a few days before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Like the operating system it’s powered by, the One UI 5 beta looks like a relatively small update that adds some customization options, tweaks to notifications, as well as new accessibility and security settings.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Price, design, specs, and everything revealed at Samsung Unpacked
The Z Flip 4 delivers a performance and battery boost compared to the Z Flip 3, but is that enough to justify an upgrade? We'll lay out everything we've learned from Samsung and from testing the phone ourselves to help you decide.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 4, first foldable to launch with Android 12L
Samsung today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, during its virtual Unpacked event. After selling nearly 10 million foldables in 2021, the Galaxy phone-maker is pushing its foldable revolution further, with quintessential improvements that make the latest Z Fold model the most refined one yet. Same...
Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
Samsung's One UI 5 opens up a whole new settings menu just for Wi-Fi
Samsung is sailing full speed ahead for the launch of One UI 5 (on top of Android 13) on its latest phones — including, just announced, the Galaxy S22 series of devices in Germany, South Korea, and the United States — and it seems confident of where it is headed. We just covered some of the changes the company wants to make to the operating system's gesture shortcuts. Now, we're taking a look at some advanced Wi-Fi settings and where in the interface they'll call home.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 announced: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, IPX8 waterproofing, and a 3700 mAh battery
At the Galaxy Unpacked August 2022, Samsung has revealed its next generation, pocket-friendly foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip4. At first galance, the Galaxy Z Flip4 looks almost identical to the Galaxy Z Flip3. But improvements start to immerge when we dive a little deeper. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Camera and Design, Same $1,800 Price
Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Fold 4, its newest large-format foldable phone. Samsung sees foldable phones as being key to the future of its mobile device lineup. As one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, Samsung influences the broader market. Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Aug....
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a bigger battery and more colors
Samsung has announced its next-gen clamshell foldable device: the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Xiaomi is joining the August foldable phone party
Xiaomi is launching a new foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 2, on Aug. 11 in China. In an announcement post on Weibo, Xiaomi hints that this is the phone that will take foldable phones into the practical era, but there are no details about its specs. The accompanying image shows little besides the fact that the phone is, indeed, foldable, and that it will benefit from Xiaomi's partnership with Leica.
What the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 tell us about the future of camera phones
The under-display cameras seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 could be a thing of the future – we spoke to an expert in OLED screen technology
