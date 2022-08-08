ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to fast travel in Tower of Fantasy

The fast travel mechanic is a must in games set in open-world universes like the newest MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. The usage of fast travel prevents players from having to manually walk to every location on the map. Instead, the players are allowed to simply travel to a specific location after a quick loading screen, in many cases.
Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status

Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error

After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
Best Call of Duty: Warzone Stat Tracker Sites

In 2022, it’s crucial for any Call of Duty: Warzone player to have a Warzone tracker at their disposal. There are several websites that track your stats in Warzone, and they all have their uses to help you review previous games and potentially help you improve. Or, you could just use them to see how good your stats are and compare them to your friend who just stinks.
How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more

A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator. Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EAN’

Wordle had a large number of players around the world interact with each other while trying to find the correct answer in less than six attempts each day. Since the game’s difficulty is tied to the correct word of the day, many players believe Wordle has been getting more difficult for some time now, as they notice an increasing number of not-so-common words as answers.
How to change Channels in Tower of Fantasy

Joining a server is one of the first essential processes that players will need to go through while starting their journey in Tower of Fantasy. Considering the servers aren’t region-locked in Tower of Fantasy, players will have quite a few options while picking one. It’s generally advised to pick...
Karl, Gabbi depart T1’s Dota 2 roster

The brightest period in T1’s short Dota 2 history has officially come to an end with the organization parting ways with both Gabbi and Karl ahead of The International 2022 regional qualifiers. This is the first multi-player roster move T1 has made in the last several seasons and only...
Rogue secure LEC playoffs spot after dismantling Excel in 2022 Summer Split

Rogue have secured their spot in the LEC’s 2022 Summer Split playoffs following their victory against Excel Esports in the final week of the regular season today. It was a tale of two similar trajectories for Rogue and Excel heading into today’s battle between two League of Legends playoff contenders. For Excel, their 5-2 start to the LEC 2022 Summer Split has since become a distant memory. Since that start, Excel have only gone 2-6 in the past four weeks and are now teetering on the cusp of a playoff spot.
