Will vs TenZ battle ends with disappointment for Sentinels, whose VALORANT season hits end of the line
Shroud brought the VALORANT viewers, but couldn’t help bring Sentinels to Champions. Two all-elite teams battled it out during a knockout match of VCT Last Chance Qualifiers today and Sentinels had their dreams of reaching Champions slashed after their loss to 100 Thieves. The match was a tense one....
How to fast travel in Tower of Fantasy
The fast travel mechanic is a must in games set in open-world universes like the newest MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. The usage of fast travel prevents players from having to manually walk to every location on the map. Instead, the players are allowed to simply travel to a specific location after a quick loading screen, in many cases.
Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status
Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
Live player comms will not return to LCS broadcast in Summer Split week 8, league confirms
After experimenting with in-game player comms on the LCS broadcast, the league has confirmed to Dot Esports that the feature will not return to the LCS livestream for the final weekend of the Summer Split. Still, the LCS is open to the idea of bringing live player comms back to the broadcast at some point in the future.
How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error
After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
Falling Fnatic stocks and rising underdogs: The most exciting storylines heading into final 2022 LEC Summer Split superweek
The European League of Legends scene has been one hell of a rollercoaster throughout the 2022 LEC Summer split, with multiple top teams battling at the top of the league standings and a handful of underdogs brawling for the final spot in the upcoming playoffs. There are only three games...
Best Call of Duty: Warzone Stat Tracker Sites
In 2022, it’s crucial for any Call of Duty: Warzone player to have a Warzone tracker at their disposal. There are several websites that track your stats in Warzone, and they all have their uses to help you review previous games and potentially help you improve. Or, you could just use them to see how good your stats are and compare them to your friend who just stinks.
G2 decimate NAVI on Ascent to punctuate lower bracket EMEA VCT LCQ victory
In what looked like a potentially close VALORANT series, G2 Esports dominated NAVI on their own map pick to take a decisive 2-0 victory today and move on in the lower bracket of the EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier. G2 looked confident on the attack side of their Bind pick,...
Riot wants to welcome more League players to jungle role with changes to position’s mechanics and systems for 2023 preseason
Being a jungler in League of Legends can be tough. The position has always been notorious for being one of the most difficult to try for the first time, while also tough to master at a high level. Players need a ton of game knowledge and skill just to be,...
How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more
A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator. Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.
Astralis would have ‘no second thoughts’ on offering HUNDEN an analyst role after ban expires
The Astralis organization is reportedly very interested in offering banned CS:GO coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen an analyst role in the future following the expiration of his current coaching ban from the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC), according to a report by Dexerto’s Richard Lewis. Astralis provided a statement...
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EAN’
Wordle had a large number of players around the world interact with each other while trying to find the correct answer in less than six attempts each day. Since the game’s difficulty is tied to the correct word of the day, many players believe Wordle has been getting more difficult for some time now, as they notice an increasing number of not-so-common words as answers.
How to change Channels in Tower of Fantasy
Joining a server is one of the first essential processes that players will need to go through while starting their journey in Tower of Fantasy. Considering the servers aren’t region-locked in Tower of Fantasy, players will have quite a few options while picking one. It’s generally advised to pick...
Fnatic creep closer to LEC Summer Playoffs spot after defeating Astralis in 2022 Summer Split
Though a mere three days remain in the 2022 LEC Summer Split, only three League of Legends teams have cemented spots in the upcoming playoffs. Fnatic and Astralis are just two of the many other teams still aiming to contest qualification, with each of these final few games being crucial in determining the teams’ next steps.
The best summoner name availability checkers for League of Legends
Over the past decade, millions of players have at least tried out Riot Games’ hit MOBA title, League of Legends. It is one of the most popular games in the world, and unique and clever user names will be hard to come by. Some players want a simple name...
Karl, Gabbi depart T1’s Dota 2 roster
The brightest period in T1’s short Dota 2 history has officially come to an end with the organization parting ways with both Gabbi and Karl ahead of The International 2022 regional qualifiers. This is the first multi-player roster move T1 has made in the last several seasons and only...
Hexflash will be re-enabled for LEC superweek, along with micropatch to fix turret damage
Last week, the LEC announced the Hexflash rune would be disabled until further notice due to a severe bug that was affecting gameplay across multiple regions. For the last week of the 2022 Summer Split, however, the league has re-enabled the rune, along with a small micropatch that would fix the bugged turret damage that came to light this past week.
ImperialHal and TSM look to surprise their Apex competition amidst pro meta changes
The meta of Apex Legends underwent one of its most drastic shifts in recent memory at the beginning of season 14. Big buffs, nerfs, ammo changes, and new attachments led to what feels like a completely new weapon meta, and changes to different legends and their abilities have also shaken things up.
‘This is a pay-to-win gacha game’: Asmongold gives early Tower of Fantasy review
Tower of Fantasy has recently been released for western audiences to enjoy, and popular Twitch streamer Asmongold has been playing since its launch on June 10. Continuing the theme of reviewing every game that crosses his path, Asmongold has given fans his early thoughts on the game. Asmongold played Tower...
Rogue secure LEC playoffs spot after dismantling Excel in 2022 Summer Split
Rogue have secured their spot in the LEC’s 2022 Summer Split playoffs following their victory against Excel Esports in the final week of the regular season today. It was a tale of two similar trajectories for Rogue and Excel heading into today’s battle between two League of Legends playoff contenders. For Excel, their 5-2 start to the LEC 2022 Summer Split has since become a distant memory. Since that start, Excel have only gone 2-6 in the past four weeks and are now teetering on the cusp of a playoff spot.
