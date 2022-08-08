ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

The Clayton Tribune

Drive 45 in Tallulah Falls

TALLULAH FALLS-The Tallulah Falls Police Department will begin an Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Device program at schools throughout the city to increase safety for students, parents, teachers, and anyone else traveling through the school zones, according to a statement from Tallulah Falls Chief of Police Tonya Elrod on Aug. 8.
TALLULAH FALLS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Tallulah Point Overlook, 1920s, Rabun County

The little tourist stop that was known as Harvey’s Famous Overlook from at least the 1920s [some sources say 1912] until the 1980s. It undoubtedly hosted millions of visitors in its long history. This vintage postcard likely dates to the late 1930s. [Public domain image]. It was next known...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co

The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
ATHENS, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection

A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County

A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries

A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia man gored by buck in his backyard

A man spent eight hours in the emergency room after being gored by a buck in his backyard. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division posted a video to their Facebook page showing the attack that happened in a Newton County neighborhood. Neighbors told the Georgia DNR that the...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

A section of highway in Hall County is renamed to honor a fallen officer

A fallen Hall County officer has been honored 24 years after being killed while on duty. Officer Bobbie Hoenie, 29, was hit by a car on Hwy. 53 after stopping to help a stranded vehicle. Now a portion of Highway 53 in Hall County has been named the Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway. The portion of the highway between the Hall and Forsyth County line and Little Hall Park will serve as a reminder of her sacrifice.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
TOCCOA, GA
Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County Commissioners approve more than $600k land purchase for new fire station

The Board of Commissioners approved the $627,500 purchase of a parcel of land to be the future home of Fire Station 10(Image by Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) The Board of Commissioners approved the $627,500 purchase of a parcel of land to be the future home of Fire Station 10. The deal was voted on during their work session meeting on Tuesday, August 9.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

