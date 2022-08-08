Read full article on original website
TALLULAH FALLS-The Tallulah Falls Police Department will begin an Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Device program at schools throughout the city to increase safety for students, parents, teachers, and anyone else traveling through the school zones, according to a statement from Tallulah Falls Chief of Police Tonya Elrod on Aug. 8.
Thousands of gallons of tar, diesel spill out of flipped tanker in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of gallons of tar and diesel and thousands of pounds of sand filled a Pickens County road on Wednesday morning. Cherokee County hazardous materials teams were called out to assist with the spill in front of the historic Tate House on Hwy. 53. When...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tallulah Point Overlook, 1920s, Rabun County
The little tourist stop that was known as Harvey’s Famous Overlook from at least the 1920s [some sources say 1912] until the 1980s. It undoubtedly hosted millions of visitors in its long history. This vintage postcard likely dates to the late 1930s. [Public domain image]. It was next known...
Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co
The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection
A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
Union County delays start of school year | Here's why
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The start of the school year is delayed for Union County Schools. The district was supposed to start classes Friday but decided against that after shots were fired on the grounds of one of their schools. According to the GBI, an employee at Union County...
accesswdun.com
Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County
A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
Georgia homeowners concerned new development is flooding their property
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner...
accesswdun.com
Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries
A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville celebrates groundbreaking for The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park
The City of Gainesville soon will have a new showcase facility to serve both lake paddlers and the community. The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park should be completed in the spring of 2024. Officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the facility, on Clarks Bridge Road, Friday morning. The...
Georgia man gored by buck in his backyard
A man spent eight hours in the emergency room after being gored by a buck in his backyard. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division posted a video to their Facebook page showing the attack that happened in a Newton County neighborhood. Neighbors told the Georgia DNR that the...
NE Ga police blotter: burglary arrest in Elberton, school bus accident in Gainesville
A man from Stephens County is booked into the Elbert County jail on burglary charges: suspect Jordan Collins is 33 years old, from Martin. There were no injuries in what is described as a Wednesday afternoon fender bender in Gainesville: a Hall County school bus hit a parked car. A handful of students from an elementary school were on the bus, but none were hurt.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
accesswdun.com
A section of highway in Hall County is renamed to honor a fallen officer
A fallen Hall County officer has been honored 24 years after being killed while on duty. Officer Bobbie Hoenie, 29, was hit by a car on Hwy. 53 after stopping to help a stranded vehicle. Now a portion of Highway 53 in Hall County has been named the Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway. The portion of the highway between the Hall and Forsyth County line and Little Hall Park will serve as a reminder of her sacrifice.
Clayton News Daily
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Gainesville, Georgia
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Gainesville, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
wrwh.com
Eight Students From White County Included In the Latest To Receive Degrees or Diplomas
(Clarkesville)– North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) recently awarded 138 students, including 8 from White County, with degrees or diplomas for the 2022 summer semester. These graduates will be eligible to participate in the next commencement ceremonies scheduled in December for the summer and fall semester graduates. Graduates include:. Banks...
WYFF4.com
School employee arrested in Union County, Georgia after shooting at school, officials say
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A school employee was arrested Thursday for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, Georgia, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, Nelly Miles, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said. Miles said the shooting...
Forsyth County Commissioners approve more than $600k land purchase for new fire station
The Board of Commissioners approved the $627,500 purchase of a parcel of land to be the future home of Fire Station 10(Image by Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) The Board of Commissioners approved the $627,500 purchase of a parcel of land to be the future home of Fire Station 10. The deal was voted on during their work session meeting on Tuesday, August 9.
Narcity
This Adults-Only Theme Park In Georgia Lets You Drive A Real Tank And Crush Cars
If you've ever wanted to live like you were in a video game, look no further. Right here in North Georgia you can live out this fantasy and drive actual tanks. Tank Town USA is an adult theme park located in Morganton, GA. There are many activities you can partake in that will bring your video games to life.
