Bob Stoops Has Message For Oklahoma Fans Before 2022 Season
Bob Stoops made a stop in Norman ahead of the kickoff the college football season and he's like what he's seeing from his former football program. Good to be back in The Palace watching the Sooners get after it. Some good football out here ... Come out loud [September 3] Boomer!
Oklahoma football fan wants to fire Brent Venables already
The proverbial hot seat is always quick to warm up in college football, but for one Oklahoma fan, Brent Venables is already on it. That's despite not even coaching a single game yet from the Sooners sideline. But it didn't stop one fan on Sooner Scoop from wondering what it would cost the school to ...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Video: Marshawn Lynch found asleep behind wheel, car tire missing
Las Vegas Metro police have released body camera videos of officers interacting with and then arresting former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
Person shot and car crash near OU Med in OKC
Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a person was shot in the chest and a vehicle crashed near OU Med.
Tenants receive eviction notice at Oklahoma City apartment complex with no A/C
Dozens of renters at Manchester on May apartment complex in Oklahoma City said they still do not have air conditioning, after nearly two months without.
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
Volunteers prepare for another Ebenezer Helping Hand Giveaway
"We can't continue to just have church inside our four walls,” Byrd said. “We have to come outside and minister to the community."
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
Two Oklahoma teens shot at during road rage incident, one shot in the neck
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down who shot at two teenage girls driving home and struck one of them in the neck.
Metro woman says bad gasoline left her with $1,000 repair bill
A metro woman was left to pay a near $1,000 bill to fix her car and she claims the whole situation was caused by bad gas at a metro convenience store.
Metro woman claims she was kicked out of Oklahoma City shelter
A metro woman is searching for a place to go after she claimed she and her four kids were kicked out of a shelter.
Docs: Alleged Universal Aryan Brotherhood members charged in OKC November 2021 homicide
According to newly-filed court documents, nine new suspects have been charged in connection with a November murder in Oklahoma City.
Police asking for help following deadly road rage shooting
Police are releasing new details about a road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.
Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
Parent upset over school's white privilege classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
