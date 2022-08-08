ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Western State University President Elizabeth Kennedy says Chiefs Training Camp is going well on the St. Joseph campus. “We have had record crowds,” Kennedy tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline. “In fact, the last couple of camp (days), I understand, the Chiefs actually sold out. So, we’re talking on the Sunday Family Fun Day, we had 7,000 tickets that were secured by a guest that came with their families.”

