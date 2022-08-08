Read full article on original website
Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
Nebraska’s largest cattle feedlot gets the green light
LINCOLN — A proposal for the largest cattle feedlot in the state — a project estimated to cost $200 million — got the green light from a southwest Nebraska county on Thursday. The Dundy County Board voted 3-0 to approve plans by Blackshirt Feeders to build a...
KDHE amends total number of COVID-19 deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,597 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 3 to Wednesday August 10, for a total of 848,139 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported -35 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,935. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
NWS: Brutal, dangerous heat this weekend in NW. Kan.
The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures of 100 to 106 degrees across western Kansas into next week. In the Hays area, a high of 100 is expected on Saturday, with a high of up to 104 on Sunday. A high of 102 degrees is expected Monday. Relief...
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
Saint Francis Ministries suit alleges financial mismanagement
TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity...
Hodgeman Co. receives federal grant to improve Jetmore hospital
TOPEKA — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kansas State Director Christy Davis announced that USDA is awarding $155,100 in grants to improve rural health care facilities in Hodgeman and Sumner counties. “Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, USDA is committed to...
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10M fraud of Kan. foster care provider
TOPEKA — Federal prosecutors acting on disclosures of a whistleblower moved to seize $700,000 in a civil asset forfeiture case alleging a former information technology employee defrauded Saint Francis Ministries of millions of dollars while the nonprofit was under contract with the state of Kansas to provide foster care and adoption services.
🏈 'Record crowds' at 2022 Chiefs training camp
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Western State University President Elizabeth Kennedy says Chiefs Training Camp is going well on the St. Joseph campus. “We have had record crowds,” Kennedy tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline. “In fact, the last couple of camp (days), I understand, the Chiefs actually sold out. So, we’re talking on the Sunday Family Fun Day, we had 7,000 tickets that were secured by a guest that came with their families.”
KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 30 to Aug. 5. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne and Wallace...
Jury: Kan. veteran faked illness, received $450K in disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out of disability benefits. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bruce Hay,...
Suspects in 2010 killing extradited from South Carolina to Kansas
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have been extradited from South Carolina to Kansas. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Kristopher Valadez and 32-year-old Candace Valadez were booked into jail the Sedgwick...
Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Kan. man who performed illegal autopsies fined $250K
TOPEKA – A Kansas man and three corporate entities he controlled have been permanently banned from doing business and ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution related to providing unlawful autopsy services, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Shawn Parcells, 42, who has resided in both Leawood...
Former Kan. congressman, Sec. of State talks to 1/6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection interviewed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and met briefly with Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano on Tuesday as it probes Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Pompeo, who represented Kansas...
23-year-old Kan. man lost $600 in utility company scam
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a computer scam. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings Street in Riley, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported he paid a...
Attorneys: Kan. juries don't need to convict on abortion, drug laws
TOPEKA — Merely mentioning it in court could lead to a mistrial. Jury nullification, where juries look the other way when someone breaks a law they find unjust, can help a defendant land an acquittal. That get-out-of-jail-free card is all but disappearing from courtrooms. Defense attorneys want it back...
