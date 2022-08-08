ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack

WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
WORCESTER, MA
WTNH.com

Man injured after rope towing motorcycle snaps in Plainfield: Police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured after falling off of a motorcycle that was being towed in Plainfield, police said. The Plainfield Police Department, Moosup Fire Department, and KB Ambulance responded to a report of a crash on Allen Street in the area of Prospect Street in Moosup just before 3:30 p.m.
PLAINFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Accidents
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday

On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating After Baby Suffers Serious Injuries in Plainfield

Plainfield Police are investigating after a baby was seriously injured in the Wauregan section of town Wednesday night. Officials said they executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street after getting a report that a five-month-old had severe injuries. The Department of Children and Families reported that the baby was...
PLAINFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Accident#Framingham Union Hospital#Framingham Police
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Cell Phone Stolen From Framingham Bakery

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a cell phone from a Framingham bakery. The theft was reported at 12:18 p.m. at Pao Brasil Bakery at 596 Waverley Street on Tuesday, August 9. ‘A cell phone was taken off of the restaurant counter last Friday,” August 5,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Dog Euthanized After Attack

FRAMINGHAM – A dog injured in an attack, by another dog last week, had to be euthanized, said police. Last Wednesday, August 3, a dog got out of its yard, and attacked another dog that was being walked, said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The dog being walked...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
whdh.com

22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Capture Possible Shooters On Scooters After Another Call for Shots Fired

On August 9, at around 9:45 p.m. Police Officers from the B-2 District received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Dacia Street in Roxbury. When officers were responding to the scene, Detectives and BRIC personnel checked cameras in the area and found that they had captured video of two men fleeing by scooter away from the scene of the shots fired.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Weekend Assault

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that happened over the weekend. Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center at 115 Lincoln Street at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday for a reported assault. “Male reported being jumped by a group of individuals at a party,” said Framingham Police Lt....
Boston

Police recover body in Boston Harbor

Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy