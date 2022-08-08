Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
Medical Helicopter Requested For Motorcycle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter has been requested for a serious motor cycle crash on Salem End Road tonight around 8:30. Scanner has the motorcycle striking a telephone pole. Helicopter will land at Mass State Police. SOURCE will update when we have more facts.
WTNH.com
Man injured after rope towing motorcycle snaps in Plainfield: Police
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured after falling off of a motorcycle that was being towed in Plainfield, police said. The Plainfield Police Department, Moosup Fire Department, and KB Ambulance responded to a report of a crash on Allen Street in the area of Prospect Street in Moosup just before 3:30 p.m.
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 29, on Motor Vehicle Charges & Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on multiple motor vehicle charges and outstanding warrants yesterday morning, August 10. Police arrested on Concord Street at 8:13 a.m. Gustavo Nogueira, 29, of 18 Centennial Place of Framingham. He was charged on two outstanding warrant, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,...
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday
On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
whdh.com
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating After Baby Suffers Serious Injuries in Plainfield
Plainfield Police are investigating after a baby was seriously injured in the Wauregan section of town Wednesday night. Officials said they executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street after getting a report that a five-month-old had severe injuries. The Department of Children and Families reported that the baby was...
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
Police: Cell Phone Stolen From Framingham Bakery
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a cell phone from a Framingham bakery. The theft was reported at 12:18 p.m. at Pao Brasil Bakery at 596 Waverley Street on Tuesday, August 9. ‘A cell phone was taken off of the restaurant counter last Friday,” August 5,...
Framingham Police: Dog Euthanized After Attack
FRAMINGHAM – A dog injured in an attack, by another dog last week, had to be euthanized, said police. Last Wednesday, August 3, a dog got out of its yard, and attacked another dog that was being walked, said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The dog being walked...
Police Arrest & Charge Framingham Man With Assault With A Dangerous Weapon
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after he asked a woman for money and assaulted her in downtown Framingham last night, August 9. Police arrested at 10:11 p.m. Ezekiel Ashley, 56, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and...
whdh.com
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Capture Possible Shooters On Scooters After Another Call for Shots Fired
On August 9, at around 9:45 p.m. Police Officers from the B-2 District received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Dacia Street in Roxbury. When officers were responding to the scene, Detectives and BRIC personnel checked cameras in the area and found that they had captured video of two men fleeing by scooter away from the scene of the shots fired.
Framingham Teen, 18, Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham teen on multiple motor vehicle charges on Saturday evening, August 6. A police officer ran the plate of a motor vehicle and the plate came back stolen off another vehicle, said the police spokesperson. The Officer stopped the vehicle on Grant Street.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police traffic stop leads to seizure of narcotics, revolver, arrest
“Yesterday evening, Trooper Carlo Mastromattei, assigned to the Troop A Community Action Team, was on patrol on Revere beach when he saw a black BMW sedan traveling on the Boulevard with no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker. He queried the vehicle based on the rear plate and...
ABC6.com
State police led on chase after person allegedly flashes gun at Bally’s Twin River Casino
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police were led on a brief chase Tuesday night after a person allegedly had a gun outside of Bally’s Twin River Casino. Lincoln police received a call around 11 p.m. for reports that the suspect had flashed a gun at another person at the casino.
Framingham Police Investigating Weekend Assault
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that happened over the weekend. Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center at 115 Lincoln Street at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday for a reported assault. “Male reported being jumped by a group of individuals at a party,” said Framingham Police Lt....
Police recover body in Boston Harbor
Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
