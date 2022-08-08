Martin Truex Jr. finds himself on the outside of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture with three races remaining as he trails Ryan Blaney by 19 points for the 16th and final available spot. The 42-year-old former series champion has yet to record a victory this season after posting four in 2021 but is hoping his recent history at Richmond Raceway helps him end the drought. Truex, who won this race last year, looks to retain his crown and earn a playoff berth when he competes in the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday. His win last September was the third in his last six races at Richmond, where he has posted 15 top-10 finishes in 32 Cup Series starts.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO