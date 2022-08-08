Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Busch out at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023?
Kyle Busch is still without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and he has admitted that anything is possible. Kyle Busch’s contract situation has been a focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season for the last several months, specifically after the cryptic comments he made at Talladega Superspeedway back in April.
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Richmond Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR rolls into Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile track of Richmond Raceway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Richmond qualifying order for NASCAR weekend. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from last points race. -Fastest lap from...
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Is Hailie Deegan’s Ride at Risk After the Shakeup at David Gilliland Racing?
Hailie Deegan is getting a new crew chief for the remainder of this season, raising the question of whether she's at risk for losing her ride in 2023. The post Is Hailie Deegan’s Ride at Risk After the Shakeup at David Gilliland Racing? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
Something new for NASCAR starts in Richmond
It's race weekend in Richmond, once again. But this year's event is not your grandpappy's NASCAR race. Driving the news: NASCAR hits Richmond Raceway every April and August for two days, but this summer's race kicked off with Bubba's Block Party — an event featuring NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, live music from rapper Wale and DJ Domo and food from some Richmond Black-owned food trucks.
Richmond TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the NASCAR tv schedule for Richmond Raceway below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. NASCAR Cup Purse. $7,144,995. NASCAR Truck Purse. $744,951. NASCAR TV...
Kyle Busch fires back at ‘negative’ NASCAR tweet
Kyle Busch quickly fired back at NASCAR after they referenced his recent struggles in a tweet posted on Thursday evening. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch opened up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with 11 top 10 finishes, including a victory in the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, in the first 15 races.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Michael Jordan Have a Different Inflation Concern Than the Rest of Us Face
If Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Michael Jordan plan to grow their NASCAR teams in the Cup Series, the price has increased sharply. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Michael Jordan Have a Different Inflation Concern Than the Rest of Us Face appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2022 NASCAR at Richmond race picks, odds, starting lineup, predictions from legendary Vegas racing expert
Martin Truex Jr. finds himself on the outside of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture with three races remaining as he trails Ryan Blaney by 19 points for the 16th and final available spot. The 42-year-old former series champion has yet to record a victory this season after posting four in 2021 but is hoping his recent history at Richmond Raceway helps him end the drought. Truex, who won this race last year, looks to retain his crown and earn a playoff berth when he competes in the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday. His win last September was the third in his last six races at Richmond, where he has posted 15 top-10 finishes in 32 Cup Series starts.
Friday 5: Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 effort drawing interest
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks says the interest in NASCAR among drivers worldwide will help fuel his Project 91, which debuts next weekend at Watkins Glen International with former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen making his Cup debut. “I know — and have known for a long time — that there...
