A NASA-Backed Study Will Test Ammonia as a Carbon-Free Alternative to Jet Fuel
Click here to read the full article. Most of the the aviation industry’s efforts to seek out alternatives to fossil fuels have focused on the viability of electric engines, hydrogen power and Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Now, a new study will explore yet another potential alternative: ammonia. The University of Central Florida announced this week that it would begin testing ammonia as a potential fuel solution for aircraft. The program is backed by a five-year grant from NASA worth $10 million, and it hopes to determine whether ammonia represents a realistic fuel option for commercial airliners. The team will be led by faculty...
Nature.com
Perovskite superlattices with efficient carrier dynamics
Compared with their three-dimensional (3D) counterparts, low-dimensional metal halide perovskites (2D and quasi-2D; B2Anâˆ’1MnX3n, such as B"‰="‰R-NH3+, A"‰="‰HC(NH2)2+, Cs+; M"‰="‰Pb2+, Sn2+; X"‰="‰Clâˆ’, Brâˆ’, Iâˆ’) with periodic inorganic"“organic structures have shown promising stability and hysteresis-free electrical performance1,2,3,4,5,6. However, their unique multiple-quantum-well structure limits the device efficiencies because of the grain boundaries and randomlyÂ oriented quantum wells in polycrystals7. In single crystals, the carrier transport through the thickness direction is hindered by the layered insulating organic spacers8. Furthermore, the strong quantum confinement from the organic spacers limits the generation and transport of free carriers9,10. Also, lead-free metal halide perovskites have been developed but their device performance is limited by their low crystallinity and structural instability11. Here we report a low-dimensional metal halide perovskite BA2MAnâˆ’1SnnI3n (BA, butylammonium; MA, methylammonium; n"‰="‰1,"‰3,"‰5) superlattice by chemical epitaxy. The inorganic slabs are aligned vertical to the substrate and interconnected in a criss-cross 2D network parallel to the substrate, leading to efficient carrier transport in three dimensions. A lattice-mismatched substrate compresses the organic spacers, which weakens the quantum confinement. The performance of a superlattice solar cell has been certified under the quasi-steady state, showing a stable 12.36% photoelectric conversion efficiency. Moreover, an intraband exciton relaxation process may have yielded an unusually high open-circuit voltage (VOC).
35 A GaN ePower™ Stage IC Boosts Power Density and Simplifies Design
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- EPC announces the introduction of a 100 V, 35 A integrated circuit designed for 48 V DC-DC conversion used in high-density computing applications and in 48 V BLDC motor drives for e-mobility, robotics, and drones. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005086/en/ EPC23102: 35 A GaN ePower™ Stage IC Boosts Power Density and Simplifies Design (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Nanomaterials pave the way for the next computing generation
Technology on the nanometre scale could provide solutions to move on from the solid-state era. Jeff Hecht is a freelance writer based in Newton, Massachusetts. You have full access to this article via your institution. Solid-state computing has had a long run since the 1950s, when transistors began replacing vacuum...
Phys.org
Robotic motion in curved space defies standard laws of physics
When humans, animals, and machines move throughout the world, they always push against something, whether it's the ground, air, or water. Until recently, physicists believed this to be a constant, following the law of conservation momentum. Now, researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology have proven the opposite—when bodies exist in curved spaces, it turns out that they can in fact move without pushing against something.
scitechdaily.com
Georgia Tech Researchers Defy Standard Laws of Physics
Robotic Motion in Curved Space Defies Standard Laws of Physics. When humans, animals, and machines move throughout the world, they always push against something, such as the ground, air, or water. Until recently, physicists thought this to be a constant, following the law of conservation momentum. However, scientists from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) have now proven the opposite – when bodies exist in curved spaces, it turns out that they can in fact move without pushing against something.
Nature.com
Standardized excitable elements for scalable engineering of far-from-equilibrium chemical networks
Engineered far-from-equilibrium synthetic chemical networks that pulse or switch states in response to environmental signals could precisely regulate the kinetics of chemical synthesis or self-assembly. Currently, such networks must be extensively tuned to compensate for the different activities of and unintended reactions between a network's various chemical components. Modular elements with standardized performance could be used to rapidly construct networks with designed functions. Here we develop standardized excitable chemical regulatory elements, termed genelets, and use them to construct complex in vitro transcriptional networks. We develop a protocol for identifying >15 interchangeable genelet elements with uniform performance and minimal crosstalk. These elements can be combined to engineer feedforward and feedback modules whose dynamics match those predicted by a simple kinetic model. Modules can then be rationally integrated and organized into networks that produce tunable temporal pulses and act as multistate switchable memories. Standardized genelet elements, and the workflow to identify more, should make engineering complex far-from-equilibrium chemical dynamics routine.
Phys.org
Math error: A new study overturns 100-year-old understanding of color perception
A new study corrects an important error in the 3D mathematical space developed by the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger and others, and used by scientists and industry for more than 100 years to describe how your eye distinguishes one color from another. The research has the potential to boost scientific data visualizations, improve TVs and recalibrate the textile and paint industries.
Phys.org
Complex coacervate droplets as a model material for studying the electrodynamic response of biological materials
Manipulating solid particles of a few micrometers in size using an electric field has been of great interest to physicists. These controllable particles can be assembled into dynamic chains that can effectively control the flow of liquids in thin tubes like capillaries. Replacing these solid particles with liquid droplets would allow for previously unachievable electrorheology applications in biotechnology, as liquid droplets can store and utilize various biomolecules such as enzymes. Until now, it was not possible to use liquid droplets for electrorheology, as they tend to coalesce or deform, rendering them ineffective as electrorheological fluids.
MedicalXpress
New imaging-based approach to measure radiation dose
Some types of cancer and other diseases are treated with a drug containing radioactive material that targets the tumor. However, the drug can also be deposited in healthy organs, potentially damaging the kidneys, gut or bone marrow. Abhinav Jha, a biomedical engineer in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington...
technologynetworks.com
Cheap Material Could Capture Carbon From Exhaust Gases Efficiently
Using an inexpensive polymer called melamine — the main component of Formica — chemists have created a cheap, easy and energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from smokestacks, a key goal for the United States and other nations as they seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The process...
