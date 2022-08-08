Read full article on original website
Community Invited to Oral History Project Presentation
EL CENTRO — The public is invited to attend “Voices of the Valley,” a showcase of the oral histories of Imperial Valley community members on Saturday, Aug. 20 in El Centro. The free event will screen some filmed interviews that have been produced as part of an...
Former Methodist Church Drops Plans to Temporarily House Migrants
HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials. The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the...
Imperial High Grad Gets Nod for CA Chief Justice
SACRAMENTO — California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to serve as the state’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye finishes out her term on Jan. 2, 2023. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero graduated from...
