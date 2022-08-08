Read full article on original website
When Will the Pfizer Lyme Disease Vaccine Be Here and Will It Work?
Lyme disease impacts more people than the 30,000 cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) annually. Now, the world has a promising Lyme disease vaccine candidate courtesy of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and its partner in the process, Valneva SE (VALN). Article continues below advertisement. Pfizer’s Lyme...
Drugmakers' shares stabilise after Zantac litigation slump
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in GSK (GSK.L), Sanofi (SASY.PA), Haleon (HLN.L) and Pfizer (PFE.N) began to recover on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac.
Zantac Lawsuits Drive Big Pharma Stocks Down — Who Owns the Drug?
The antacid drug Zantac has been around for decades, though it was scrapped from store shelves in 2020 after the FDA issued a request for manufacturers to withdraw it from the market. The FDA determined through multiple investigations that Zantac contained a probable carcinogen called N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). So, who owns Zantac?
Software company acquisitions are a bullish sign for the sector’s stocks, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that software company acquisitions that have gotten rolling in recent weeks suggest that stocks in the sector could be close to bottoming. "The long software nightmare may finally be over, although I still urge you to be selective with these things and stick with the ones that actually make money," the "Mad Money" host said.
Tidal Power Stocks to Know About as Investments Ramp Up
Since Northern Ireland created the first tidal power station in 2007, progress in the sector has been evolving. Now, investments are ramping up, most recently from a Japanese corporate behemoth investing in Singapore renewables. Article continues below advertisement. Here are tidal power stocks to know about while the renewable energy...
Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors
U.S. stocks have rebounded sharply from their June 2022 lows and after July, August is looking like yet another good month for markets. What are the top five stocks that long-term investors can buy now as markets are still below their all-time highs?. Article continues below advertisement. While U.S. stocks...
Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast
Bumble users are spending more on the namesake app as singles return to their pre-pandemic habits. The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
The inflation argument that predicts another good decade for technology investing
New technology can hold down or even reduce costs of energy, technology and labor. Recent data on short-term productivity declines, and inflation up 8.5 percent in the last year, make the case for more investment in technology by corporations. Cloud computing, AI, e-commerce, renewable energy and EVs, and autonomous transportation...
Michael Burry Is Investing in Publicly Traded Water Companies — Should You?
You may recall Michael Burry of the Big Short fame, who made a fortune after correctly predicting the 2008 housing market crash. The star hedge fund manager has turned his attention to water. Is water a good investment? What are the best publicly-traded companies for water stocks?. Article continues below...
Insulin Is Much Cheaper To Make Than You Think
At first, it seemed like the U.S. was set to have a $35 monthly cap for insulin for those who are on Medicare or who aren't insured. However, that bill was shut down by Senate Republicans. As insulin has been overpriced for years now, a lot of questions are being asked about the cost to manufacture insulin.
Top Stocks to Buy, Inflation Reduction Act Props Up Certain Investments
Now that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has passed, the spending measures within the legislation are preparing to go into effect. The bill targets climate change and Medicare negotiations, which could boost green infrastructure companies while stifling big pharma. Article continues below advertisement. What stocks should you look at...
Upstart Claims It Is Significantly Outperforming FICO, but the Market Isn't Buying It
Despite Upstart's claim on credit performance, the stock has sold off intensely. Bank partners originated much fewer loans using Upstart in the quarter. The bond market also seems to have very little faith in the company's model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
How to Invest During a Recession — Warren Buffett’s Stock Picks
Things have quickly turned south for the U.S. stock market as well as global markets. This drastic change has been brought about by unrelenting inflation and the resulting tightening by the Fed. Due to efforts to control inflation, growth might get compromised, plunging the economy into recession. It's better to be prepared for such a scenario as it seems likely now. In these times, people also look towards investing legends. What are Warren Buffett’s stock picks during a recession?
The 'gold standard' US market needs to maintain rule of law even if that means major Chinese firms delist, former NYSE president says
That comes as five Chinese companies including PetroChina said they plan to exit the NYSE.The US and China are in a dispute over accounting rules but Farley said such rules are key to the US market's credibility. An unsettled dispute between the US and China over corporate auditing may lead...
TikTokkers Contributed to an Ozempic Drug Shortage for Diabetes Patients
Ozempic was developed as a diabetes drug, but after TikTok users claimed it was effective for weight loss, diabetes patients soon faced an Ozempic shortage. In Australia, for example, the government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) had to ask general practitioners to only prescribe the drug — an injectable solution of semaglutide — for the purpose of treating diabetes.
