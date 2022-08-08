ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Software company acquisitions are a bullish sign for the sector’s stocks, Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that software company acquisitions that have gotten rolling in recent weeks suggest that stocks in the sector could be close to bottoming. "The long software nightmare may finally be over, although I still urge you to be selective with these things and stick with the ones that actually make money," the "Mad Money" host said.
MarketRealist

Tidal Power Stocks to Know About as Investments Ramp Up

Since Northern Ireland created the first tidal power station in 2007, progress in the sector has been evolving. Now, investments are ramping up, most recently from a Japanese corporate behemoth investing in Singapore renewables. Article continues below advertisement. Here are tidal power stocks to know about while the renewable energy...
MarketRealist

Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors

U.S. stocks have rebounded sharply from their June 2022 lows and after July, August is looking like yet another good month for markets. What are the top five stocks that long-term investors can buy now as markets are still below their all-time highs?. Article continues below advertisement. While U.S. stocks...
Fast Company

Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast

Bumble users are spending more on the namesake app as singles return to their pre-pandemic habits. The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
CNBC

The inflation argument that predicts another good decade for technology investing

New technology can hold down or even reduce costs of energy, technology and labor. Recent data on short-term productivity declines, and inflation up 8.5 percent in the last year, make the case for more investment in technology by corporations. Cloud computing, AI, e-commerce, renewable energy and EVs, and autonomous transportation...
MarketRealist

Insulin Is Much Cheaper To Make Than You Think

At first, it seemed like the U.S. was set to have a $35 monthly cap for insulin for those who are on Medicare or who aren't insured. However, that bill was shut down by Senate Republicans. As insulin has been overpriced for years now, a lot of questions are being asked about the cost to manufacture insulin.
MarketRealist

Top Stocks to Buy, Inflation Reduction Act Props Up Certain Investments

Now that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has passed, the spending measures within the legislation are preparing to go into effect. The bill targets climate change and Medicare negotiations, which could boost green infrastructure companies while stifling big pharma. Article continues below advertisement. What stocks should you look at...
MarketRealist

How to Invest During a Recession — Warren Buffett’s Stock Picks

Things have quickly turned south for the U.S. stock market as well as global markets. This drastic change has been brought about by unrelenting inflation and the resulting tightening by the Fed. Due to efforts to control inflation, growth might get compromised, plunging the economy into recession. It's better to be prepared for such a scenario as it seems likely now. In these times, people also look towards investing legends. What are Warren Buffett’s stock picks during a recession?
MarketRealist

TikTokkers Contributed to an Ozempic Drug Shortage for Diabetes Patients

Ozempic was developed as a diabetes drug, but after TikTok users claimed it was effective for weight loss, diabetes patients soon faced an Ozempic shortage. In Australia, for example, the government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) had to ask general practitioners to only prescribe the drug — an injectable solution of semaglutide — for the purpose of treating diabetes.
MarketRealist

