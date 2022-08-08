If you've read the fine print on the copyright page of U.S. senator Tim Scott’s (R–S.C.) new memoir America, a Redemption Story, you’d think the politician was eying the Oval Office. “This book is a political memoir that includes his core messages as he prepares to make a presidential bid in 2022,” the text reads. But publisher Thomas Nelson, a Harper Collins imprint, said in a statement to The Post and Courier that Scott didn’t approve that text and that the error was the publisher’s, not his.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO