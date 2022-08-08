Read full article on original website
Connecticut's Child Tax Rebate Check: Who Gets It and When
Connecticut is among the states giving stimulus checks in 2022 to help residents cope with inflation. The CT child tax rebate check gives low-income households payments of up to $750. Can you still apply for the Connecticut child tax rebate? When can you expect the check?. Article continues below advertisement.
Memoir Publisher Says Mention of Tim Scott’s Presidential Bid Was a Mistake
If you've read the fine print on the copyright page of U.S. senator Tim Scott’s (R–S.C.) new memoir America, a Redemption Story, you’d think the politician was eying the Oval Office. “This book is a political memoir that includes his core messages as he prepares to make a presidential bid in 2022,” the text reads. But publisher Thomas Nelson, a Harper Collins imprint, said in a statement to The Post and Courier that Scott didn’t approve that text and that the error was the publisher’s, not his.
Royal Caribbean Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines at Certain Ports
Although the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't yet been declared over, certain cruise lines are reducing restrictions, perhaps in an effort to entice individuals to book a vacation. Royal Caribbean announced via its website that it would be dropping the COVID-19 vaccination requirement from its list of rules for those departing from select ports. What other cruises don’t require COVID-19 vaccines?
