ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Smerconish
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cnn#Russians#Nato#Chinese
TheDailyBeast

The Darkness Down Under: Australia Still Reckons With Racism

Uluru—a monumental, cathedral-like rock that stands alone in the western deserts of Central Australia—may seem an unlikely place from which to reflect on the scourge of violence against Black Americans that stains the U.S. body-politic today. But understanding the consequences of one event that happened far away in 1934 is a powerful reminder that the struggle to make Black lives matter and counter white supremacist violence transcends national boundaries.In June 1931, Constable Bill McKinnon arrived in Alice Springs to take up his appointment as a police officer in central Australia. He was barely thirty—lean, brash, and tough—a no-nonsense raconteur with...
SOCIETY
MarketRealist

What the Tornado Cash Sanction Could Mean for Crypto Investors

Popular crypto platform Tornado Cash has been sanctioned by the U.S. over its links to North Korean operatives. How does Tornado Cash work? Is Tornado Cash a North Korea-sponsored crypto hacking group? What does the Tornado Cash sanction mean for you?. Article continues below advertisement. The Tornado Cash sanction marks...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Iran Made an Import Order Using Crypto for First Time — Why It's a Big Deal

Iran has been known for its crypto use for multiple years now. On Aug. 9, the country took a step further into the blockchain. Iran has been known to make export orders using digital tokens to avoid sanctions. Now, it has crypto to make import orders. Iran first legalized crypto mining in the country in 2019. Since then, crypto mining, transactions, trading, and other activities have taken off.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
MarketRealist

European Space Agency Is Considering a Deal With SpaceX

Elon Musk’s SpaceX may soon be helping the European Space Agency (ESA) launch into space. Reuters reported Aug. 12 on the possible European Space Agency and SpaceX deal. According to Reuters, the ESA is in preliminary discussions with SpaceX to temporarily use its launchers. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launchers would replace the ESA’s use of Russian Soyuz rockets, which it has been blocked access from during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy